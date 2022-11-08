Home Cities Hyderabad

US firm Pi Square opens global delivery centre in Hyderabad

The centre will also house a state-of-the-art animation studio named ‘Hornbill Studio’.

Published: 08th November 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 04:19 AM

Blockchain

image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Detroit-headquartered Pi Square Technologies opened its global delivery centre (GDC) in Hyderabad on Monday. The centre initially will have 300 employees and the number is expected to be scaled up to over 1,000 in the next two years.

The centre will focus on emerging areas such as data science and analytics, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, cyber security, animation, VFX, CGI, AR and VR, among others. It will actively engage in serving global technology firms including several Fortune 500 companies in North America, Europe, and APAC regions.

The centre will also house a state-of-the-art animation studio named ‘Hornbill Studio’. From pre-production to post-production, the studio will provide end-to-end visual technology solutions.

