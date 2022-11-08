Where merit thrives

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wondering what makes the statement headline-worthy? In a day and age where issues like pay parity and gender bias are being equally recognised and ignored, an organisation in the city has achieved what many working professionals dream to be a part of — where nothing (including age, gender, caste, etc.) but competence takes centre stage.

Hyderabad-based Sathguru Management Consultants, an advisory firm, made the city proud for being recognised among the Top 75 India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2022 (mid-size) by Great Place to Work India! CE caught up with the employees of the organisation to understand how and why a healthy, productive environment plays a huge role, especially post-pandemic.

Very few workplaces have a culture where diversity is not only embraced but valued, and an inclusive work environment is fostered with concerted effort. To put the recognition in perspective, 39% of Sathguru’s workforce is women, and in some teams, the percentage of female employees is as high as 94%. This stands out in the continuing milieu of the global corporate landscape where equitable workplaces devoid of gender-based biases are still not the norm.

Under-representation of women in decision-making roles and tapering of the growth curve for female employees is a looming global concern, Sathguru believes and takes pride in the fact that 40% of their board of directors are women, and every team has exemplary women leaders in senior managerial roles.

“Gender parity in leadership roles is typically attributed to breaking the glass ceiling for women to glide their way to the top. At Sathguru, there is no glass ceiling, to begin with. We’ve fostered a culture where every individual regardless of gender, age, race, or religion can make space for themselves. Merit has been and will continue to be the cornerstone at all stages of decision-making at Sathguru,” says Hemalatha Vijayaraghavan, director of Sathguru Management Consultants. “We encourage and facilitate women employees to balance their professional and personal lives and have created a safe, equitable, and inclusive workplace that earned us this honourable recognition,” she adds.

Raja Rajeswari, associate vice president - development, says the organisation gives significant attention, space, and freedom for the professional advancement of its staff without gender discrimination.

“We have a healthy work-life balance and great learning opportunities. During the pandemic, the management did a commendable job holding us together as the Sathguru family and ensuring our mental and emotional well-being. Proud to be associated with Sathguru, a great place to work for women.”

Her colleague, Pushpa Vijayaraghavan, practice lead – healthcare advisory, seconds her to add, “Learning and growth opportunities here are infinite. Gender is a non-issue and every professional stepping in here embarks on the same exciting journey of professional growth. We have high women representation at every level — freshers to directors. Onwards and upwards as we continue to be a great place to work, for women as well as men!”

