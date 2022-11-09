Home Cities Hyderabad

13-yr-old raped; minor held, 21-yr-old on the run in Hyderabad

The two accused had taken the girl on a joyride around the city on Sunday and after returning, they took the girl to the terrace of Rathan Lal’s house and raped her.

Published: 09th November 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

rape, crime against woman, crimes against woman

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a youth aged 21 years is absconding after raping a minor girl in Meerpet police station limits. The duo have been charged with kidnap and rape and booked under POCSO Act. The Meerpet police have launched a manhunt for the youth, identified as Rathan Lal.

According to the police, the victim is a 13-year-old studying in Class IX and Rathan Lal, the prime accused, is the victim’s family friend. The juvenile offender is a friend of the 21-year-old. All the three are neighbours. The two accused had taken the girl on a joyride around the city on Sunday and after returning, they took the girl to the terrace of Rathan Lal’s house and raped her.

Finding the victim in a state of depression, her parents asked her the reason. When she told them about the outrage committed on her by the two neighbours, the parents lodged a complaint with the Meerpet police on Monday. The police immediately arrested the juvenile accused and launched a search for Rathan Lal. Four police teams are checking the CCTV cameras to find out the whereabouts of the prime accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape minor rape
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp