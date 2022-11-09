13-yr-old raped; minor held, 21-yr-old on the run in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a youth aged 21 years is absconding after raping a minor girl in Meerpet police station limits. The duo have been charged with kidnap and rape and booked under POCSO Act. The Meerpet police have launched a manhunt for the youth, identified as Rathan Lal. According to the police, the victim is a 13-year-old studying in Class IX and Rathan Lal, the prime accused, is the victim’s family friend. The juvenile offender is a friend of the 21-year-old. All the three are neighbours. The two accused had taken the girl on a joyride around the city on Sunday and after returning, they took the girl to the terrace of Rathan Lal’s house and raped her. Finding the victim in a state of depression, her parents asked her the reason. When she told them about the outrage committed on her by the two neighbours, the parents lodged a complaint with the Meerpet police on Monday. The police immediately arrested the juvenile accused and launched a search for Rathan Lal. Four police teams are checking the CCTV cameras to find out the whereabouts of the prime accused.