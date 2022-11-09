Amidst outrage, HMDA says it’s committed to greenery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assuring that all necessary precautions have been taken while readying the Formula E race track on the NTR Marg, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday said that the State government is “absolutely committed” to protecting greenery. The HMDA was responding to the outrage expressed by citizens that fully grown trees are being felled for the race track being developed for the Formula E car race next year. The HMDA said that it is ensuring minimum dislocation and ensuring that all the trees on the NTR Marg are translocated carefully. About two-thirds of the trees affected are small-sized and another 30 per cent are medium-sized, the statement said. It added that only about 10 per cent of the trees are fully grown and all these trees are being translocated within NTR Garden and in Sanjeevaiah Park.