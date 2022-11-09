Home Cities Hyderabad

Amidst outrage, HMDA says it’s committed to greenery

The HMDA was responding to outrage expressed by citizens that fully grown trees are being felled for the race track being developed for the Formula E car race next year.

Published: 09th November 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assuring that all necessary precautions have been taken while readying the Formula E race track on the NTR Marg, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday said that the State government is “absolutely committed” to protecting greenery.

The HMDA was responding to the outrage expressed by citizens that fully grown trees are being felled for the race track being developed for the Formula E car race next year. The HMDA said that it is ensuring minimum dislocation and ensuring that all the trees on the NTR Marg are translocated carefully.

About two-thirds of the trees affected are small-sized and another 30 per cent are medium-sized, the statement said. It added that only about 10 per cent of the trees are fully grown and all these trees are being translocated within NTR Garden and in Sanjeevaiah Park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HMDA greenery
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp