Beauty with a cause

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For Letícia Cezar da Frota, Miss World Brazil, nature is not a place to visit. It’s her home — Letícia is the first woman from the Amazonas (Brazilian state covered in the amazon rainforest) to have been crowned Miss Brazil World and is now the official representative of Brazil at Miss World. She is in Hyderabad for a cause. She tells CE — beauty, fame and influence are just for appearance; it’s the voice to save Amazon that she is keen on unfurling.

The model’s dream is to spread awareness about saving the Amazon. “Manaus (a city in Amazonas) is much like Hyderabad, but it is not far from the rainforest, which I keep frequenting. Rainforests like Amazon are not just beautiful lung spaces; they are also profoundly engraved in our culture and are a source of livelihood for many Amazonians,” says 19-year-old Letícia Frota. “I can’t deny deforestation and exploitation of natural resources, but when I got crowned, I made a goal: to save Amazon forests. Beauty and influence help me gain traction. It supports my voice for the protection of biodiversity,” she added.

New hope for its rejuvenation of Amazon arises with the new president Lula da Silva, elected a few days ago. “I am hopeful that the government will set new policies to save our home Amazon. I will do my part by voicing all I can to save the forest,” she added.

Letícia is also an ambassador for the fight against leprosy in Brazil, the leading social cause in the country which is being eradicated, in partnership with the Movement for the Reintegration of People Affected by Leprosy, for which she was in Hyderabad. “Leprosy is a serious public health problem, and Brazil has been fighting it for 10 years. Brazil is now in second place in records of the incidence of the disease, which is one of the oldest in history, with case reports dating back to 600 BC,” Letícia added.

She attended the second Global Forum of People’s Organisations on Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s Disease, organised at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre between November 6 to November 8. Around 100 representatives of 20 people’s organisations from 21 countries took part. The forum theme was ‘Strengthening and maximising the roles and capacities of People’s Organisations to promote the dignity of persons affected by Hansen’s Disease.’ World Health Organisation (WHO) goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination, Yohei Sasakawa, together with The Nippon Foundation and Sasakawa Health Foundation, has made up the strategic alliance known as the Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen’s Disease) Initiative.

The three days residential event witnessed the sessions on capacity building of people’s organisations, inclusion, and partnerships. The forum was organised by Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen’s Disease) Initiative as part of its ‘Don’t Forget Leprosy’ campaign launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

