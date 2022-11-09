Dark tale of Hyderabad boy’s booming chocolate business

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a chocolate bar with a difference. Made in hash oil, it guarantees a powerful kick. It is easy to get. Just place the order online and it is delivered immediately to you at your doorstep by Rapido or Uber. A 22-year-old business management student, Rishi Sanjay Mehta, who is now behind the bars, hit upon this idea to make a fast buck. After he started the new business, there was no turning back for him. He soon began minting money in lakhs.

He made the chocolates at his home but after making sure that it was done when his parents were out on work. Knowing that the hash oil chocolates could get him rich quickly, he convinced his parents that he had a passion for baking and asked if they would allow him to make chocolates at home.He told them that he intended to start a small-time business and told them confidently that he would make it big in life.

Weed brownies

He was pursuing a business management course online from the University of Phoenix and as a part-time business, he dabbled in hash oil chocolate business.An officer said: “He first began baking using weed brownies but could not make much profit since it is perishable. It has been three months since he started baking chocolates by procuring hash oil from Andhra Pradesh and chocolate from local stores and was baking chocolates once in every four days.

He made about 50 to 60 chocolate bars per day and posted them on Instagram and Snapchat for the benefit of his customers. They used to respond to the ad and place their orders. They used receive the delivery through Uber or Rapido. “He made money in lakhs. He used to finish the chocolate-making before his parents returned home,” the officer said.

Rishi was using Instagram with his actual name and Snapchat on a fake name, Reena P. He started supplying hash oil chocolates to his friends initially but eventually, the number of his customers grew to 100. They were all in the age group of 18 to 24.

