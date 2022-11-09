Heal heel cracks with care

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The winter air in Hyderabad is cold and dry. It causes dryness in the skin. We focus on facial skin and lips and take good care, but heels are often forgotten. Many of us are busy bees and are tempted to keep our feet hidden, but the tiny cracks in our heels can fracture into deep cuts that can be pretty painful and even get infected.

Also, just applying moisturiser before sleep won’t help. CE asked city-based dermatologist Dr Swapna Priya, at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills and cosmetologist Debarati Ghosh what causes dry, cracked heels and the best treatment for dry heels.

Dry and hardened heel skin is something that gets worse during winter. “People who already have hard heels will notice cracks, and people who have cracks might get infected, if not taken proper measures which can lead to painful sores,” Dr Swapna Priya said.

She adds: “Scrubbing every day is not recommended for cracked heels. One can apply petroleum jelly 4-5 times daily and wear a pair of socks to maintain soft heels. But applying moisturiser just before bed doesn’t help much. It’s better to use it right after a bath, sock up, and wear footwear, even indoors. This, especially for the people who walk a lot on a daily basis.”

“One can also apply moisturiser and wear a thin polythene sock or just a cover over it; this will hold in the moisture and keep the skin soft and supple,” Dr Swapna advises. Cosmetologist Debarati says, “Cracks on the lips or heels can get very painful. The best suggestion is to apply quality moisturisers that can lock moisture in the skin. Many brands are offering products that can keep skin soft and less messy.”

