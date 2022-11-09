Home Cities Hyderabad

Heal heel cracks with care

The winter air in Hyderabad is cold and dry. 

Published: 09th November 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The winter air in Hyderabad is cold and dry. It causes dryness in the skin. We focus on facial skin and lips and take good care, but heels are often forgotten. Many of us are busy bees and are tempted to keep our feet hidden, but the tiny cracks in our heels can fracture into deep cuts that can be pretty painful and even get infected.

Also, just applying moisturiser before sleep won’t help. CE asked city-based dermatologist Dr Swapna Priya, at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills and cosmetologist Debarati Ghosh what causes dry, cracked heels and the best treatment for dry heels.

Dry and hardened heel skin is something that gets worse during winter. “People who already have hard heels will notice cracks, and people who have cracks might get infected, if not taken proper measures which can lead to painful sores,” Dr Swapna Priya said.

She adds: “Scrubbing every day is not recommended for cracked heels. One can apply petroleum jelly 4-5 times daily and wear a pair of socks to maintain soft heels. But applying moisturiser just before bed doesn’t help much. It’s better to use it right after a bath, sock up, and wear footwear, even indoors. This, especially for the people who walk a lot on a daily basis.”

“One can also apply moisturiser and wear a thin polythene sock or just a cover over it; this will hold in the moisture and keep the skin soft and supple,” Dr Swapna advises.  Cosmetologist Debarati says, “Cracks on the lips or heels can get very painful. The best suggestion is to apply quality moisturisers that can lock moisture in the skin. Many brands are offering products that can keep skin soft and less messy.”

SOCK UP

One can apply petroleum jelly 4-5 times daily and wear a pair of socks to maintain soft heels. Applying moisturiser just before hitting the bed doesn’t help much to heal bad cracks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heel cracks feet
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp