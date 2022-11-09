Man sets wife, her live-in partner, infant ablaze

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man set ablaze his estranged wife, her live-in partner and their 10-month-old son after pouring petrol on them in Narayanguda on Monday night. While the woman and her partner are out of danger, their son succumbed to 80 per cent burns he suffered on Tuesday evening.

According to police, S Aarthi, 25, married Nagula Sai eight years ago and they were blessed with a son, whom they named Charan. But frequent quarrels led to their separation. Later, Aarthi started living with another man, Nagaraju and she gave birth to a boy 10 months ago.

On Monday night, Sai went to a flower shop in Narayanguda owned by Aarthi’s mother and poured petrol over the trio and set them blaze. The three victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.Narayanguda police have registered a case and formed special teams to nab Sai who is currently on the run.

Cops form spl teams to nab the accused

