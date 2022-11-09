Home Cities Hyderabad

Man sets wife, her live-in partner, infant ablaze

On Monday night, Sai went to a flower shop in Narayanguda owned by Aarthi’s mother and poured petrol over the trio and set them blaze.

Published: 09th November 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Blaze

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man set ablaze his estranged wife, her live-in partner and their 10-month-old son after pouring petrol on them in Narayanguda on Monday night. While the woman and her partner are out of danger, their son succumbed to 80 per cent burns he suffered on Tuesday evening.

According to police, S Aarthi, 25, married Nagula Sai eight years ago and they were blessed with a son, whom they named Charan. But frequent quarrels led to their separation. Later, Aarthi started living with another man, Nagaraju and she gave birth to a boy 10 months ago.

On Monday night, Sai went to a flower shop in Narayanguda owned by Aarthi’s mother and poured petrol over the trio and set them blaze. The three victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.Narayanguda police have registered a case and formed special teams to nab Sai who is currently on the run.

Cops form spl teams to nab the accused
While the woman and her partner are out of danger, their son succumbed to burns. Narayanguda police have registered a case and formed special teams to nab Nagula Sai who is currently on the run.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayanguda man burns wife
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp