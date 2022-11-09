Home Cities Hyderabad

Reviving the lost buttons

Ramesh was delivering a lecture on the lost crafts of the Deccan Plateau, as part of the monthly meetings with skilled experts organised at CCT.

Published: 09th November 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rare are the times that we talk about the crafts that are lost. Our state and city are hosts to some of the most beautiful art. Despite it all, most are unaware and care little to revive crafts that are on the verge of disappearing for good. Making efforts to revive such works is Ramesh Ramanadham, the director of RS Crafts. He held a session on the languishing crafts of the Telugu region on Tuesday, at the Crafts Council of Telangana (CCT), Banjara Hills. The talk focused on how the lost crafts of the region can be retrieved again if all join hands towards the cause.

Ramesh was delivering a lecture on the lost crafts of the Deccan Plateau, as part of the monthly meetings with skilled experts organised at CCT. “My lecture was about the betel nut cutters of Suryapet and the brass buttons of the Nizam Button Factory, Old City. The ones from Suryapet are usually very sharp and people used to make them out of iron that wouldn’t get rusty.

Sadly, today they have become extinct. They are unique cutters in that they were well decorated— a mix of brass and iron. So, here we need to look at the technological progress concerning the material that they possessed. We never really look at any craft from a scientific perspective. This means we are not just losing the craft but losing science — that idea is something we are focusing on,” he asserts.

He goes on to talk passionately about the Nizam Button Factory and says, “Buttons in the Deccan Plateau were made using horns that were found in the area of Nizamabad (Telangana). These were animal horns that were used until the year 2000, but nobody is making them today. Earlier, they made combs and other artefacts using those horns. These artisans from the Pichakuntal community, were nomads who would go around asking for alliance from people, carrying these horns.”

Ramesh is both saddened and hopeful after the seminar. “My heart broke to see how people at the session have never heard of these things but thankfully, they were thrilled upon learning about these crafts and will hopefully work towards the revival,” he says. He adds that before the button factory was established, it was all handmade buttons. “Artisans in Warangal made buttons from bell metal, much before the Mughals. Later on, they migrated, and manual buttons were being made and worn in Hyderabad.

Once industrialisation started, the then Nizam put up this button factory and they became collector’s items. If you have a button, it means you have a few lakhs in your pocket! Such was the status of these. Practice buttons were made with wool, shell, cloth and many other materials. Even pearls were used as a button. The strategy that I proposed was to get softer brass lumps to be made by craftsmen and those lumps be given to children who are into this practice — they can be asked to design what they have in mind thus making brass buttons interesting again,” he signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana lost crafts Ramesh
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp