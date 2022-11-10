Fragrance for the win

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looking for quick, no-hassle, pocket-friendly ways to dazzle up your home this winter? Candles to the rescue! Ridhima Kansal, director, Rosemoore, Kukatpally, shares how they can help jazz up your interiors.

Make your living space inviting

Scented aromas can give a complete makeover to your living room and create an ambience you always yearn for. It will help you relax after a tiring day at the office and invite your friends and family to spend some quality time. Aromatic candles are versatile and can be placed across coffee tables, bookshelves, or windowsills. If space allows, one can even create a small and cosy candle fireplace and the impact will be magical. In terms of the choice of aroma, if one wants tropical breezy aroma in the living space then musky, flowery, woody aromas or (their combination) should be tried

Timeless accessory for the bedroom

A flickering candle on the bedroom’s side table is a timeless accessory to transform your place into a pleasant sanctum. A perfect candle can instantly relax the mind and make someone feel comfortable and refreshed. In the bedroom, one can experiment, with either pillar candles or a set of scented tea lights. When it comes to the choice of aroma, one can either try musky and woody aromas or popular floral aromas such as jasmine, rose, lavender, etc.

Recreate classic candlelight dinners

Use beautiful candles to create classical candlelight dinners in your dining areas. Lit the candle just before dinner and keep it till dessert for after-dinner drinks/ coffees. It will pique the interest of the guests and make you the perfect host. Though candles should not be lit prior to sunset, on an overcast day they can be your companion for luncheons, afternoon tea, etc. as well.

The perfect companion to boost productivity

In a growing homebound work culture, fragrant candles can be seamlessly used on the working desk. It can also be used in cabins, cubicles, foyer areas, office entrances, etc. It can create an alluring but focused ambiance in the working area, thereby also giving a positive thrust to productivity. In terms of the type of aroma, citrusy and lemony aroma can be a wise choice. Meanwhile, one can also experiment with tropical and breezy aromas such as beachy tones adds a soothing and calming appeal.

Versatility

Aroma candles are versatile and multipurpose. They can be used in numerous other places. Using it in the bathroom or washroom would not just mask the bad odour but will also give a very stress-free, calm, and enjoyable ambience in the area. One can use an aroma candle in personal prayer and meditative spaces and it will cut distractions and can set the mood right for meditation and prayers with its lingering aroma. Likewise one can also use it across numerous other places such as patios, deck areas, garden spaces, and much more to give an uplifting & pleasant aroma and enhance the overall interiors.

HYDERABAD: Looking for quick, no-hassle, pocket-friendly ways to dazzle up your home this winter? Candles to the rescue! Ridhima Kansal, director, Rosemoore, Kukatpally, shares how they can help jazz up your interiors. Make your living space inviting Scented aromas can give a complete makeover to your living room and create an ambience you always yearn for. It will help you relax after a tiring day at the office and invite your friends and family to spend some quality time. Aromatic candles are versatile and can be placed across coffee tables, bookshelves, or windowsills. If space allows, one can even create a small and cosy candle fireplace and the impact will be magical. In terms of the choice of aroma, if one wants tropical breezy aroma in the living space then musky, flowery, woody aromas or (their combination) should be tried Timeless accessory for the bedroom A flickering candle on the bedroom’s side table is a timeless accessory to transform your place into a pleasant sanctum. A perfect candle can instantly relax the mind and make someone feel comfortable and refreshed. In the bedroom, one can experiment, with either pillar candles or a set of scented tea lights. When it comes to the choice of aroma, one can either try musky and woody aromas or popular floral aromas such as jasmine, rose, lavender, etc. Recreate classic candlelight dinners Use beautiful candles to create classical candlelight dinners in your dining areas. Lit the candle just before dinner and keep it till dessert for after-dinner drinks/ coffees. It will pique the interest of the guests and make you the perfect host. Though candles should not be lit prior to sunset, on an overcast day they can be your companion for luncheons, afternoon tea, etc. as well. The perfect companion to boost productivity In a growing homebound work culture, fragrant candles can be seamlessly used on the working desk. It can also be used in cabins, cubicles, foyer areas, office entrances, etc. It can create an alluring but focused ambiance in the working area, thereby also giving a positive thrust to productivity. In terms of the type of aroma, citrusy and lemony aroma can be a wise choice. Meanwhile, one can also experiment with tropical and breezy aromas such as beachy tones adds a soothing and calming appeal. Versatility Aroma candles are versatile and multipurpose. They can be used in numerous other places. Using it in the bathroom or washroom would not just mask the bad odour but will also give a very stress-free, calm, and enjoyable ambience in the area. One can use an aroma candle in personal prayer and meditative spaces and it will cut distractions and can set the mood right for meditation and prayers with its lingering aroma. Likewise one can also use it across numerous other places such as patios, deck areas, garden spaces, and much more to give an uplifting & pleasant aroma and enhance the overall interiors.