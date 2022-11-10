Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC’s draft budget for 2023-24 tabled

The proposed budget for 2023-24 is Rs 6,224 crore while the proposed revenue is Rs 3,967 crore.

Published: 10th November 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | GHMC Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials placed a draft budget of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for 2023-24 before the standing committee on Wednesday. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, standing committee members and senior officials attended the meeting which was chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.The budget for the year 2023-24 which is Rs 6,224 crore will be discussed before being approved.

The proposed budget for 2023-24 is Rs 6,224 crore while the proposed revenue is Rs 3,967 crore. The proposed revenue expenditure for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 2,667 crore.

TAGS
GHMC draft budget
