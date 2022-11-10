GHMC’s draft budget for 2023-24 tabled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials placed a draft budget of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for 2023-24 before the standing committee on Wednesday. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, standing committee members and senior officials attended the meeting which was chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.The budget for the year 2023-24 which is Rs 6,224 crore will be discussed before being approved.

The proposed budget for 2023-24 is Rs 6,224 crore while the proposed revenue is Rs 3,967 crore. The proposed revenue expenditure for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 2,667 crore.

