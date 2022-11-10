Hello Acroyoga!

Shreya Veronica By

HYDERABAD: Aeons will pass by and yoga will stay; it will evolve magically and intertwine with other exercises. Acrobatics such as handstands, headstands, and simple somersaults make us feel incredible on top of it; Thai massage is a true solace. But when acrobatics and Thai massage are coupled with yoga, the results are fantabulous! CE speaks to experts about Acroyoga — how it makes one feel and how it can help us.

Acroyoga combines three disciplines, acrobatics, Thai massage and traditional yoga. “Thai massage is because acrobatics can be challenging to the body. Thai massage helps relax,” says Kamal Maliramani, founder of Energizer Yoga. He further emphasises the benefits acroyoga holds and how its performed and adds, “There is solar, acrobatics and a lunar. Solar is more about heat, energy and movement. It is the most acrobatic, lunar, slow, and therapeutic.”

Three persons are involved in performing this acro yoga. “One is the base, the flier, and the other is a spotter. They can change roles. A base is a person on the floor supporting the flier to do all the movements and acrobatics. Typically the flier is on the legs or the hands of the base, and they are doing all the acrobatics or yoga poses. Communication is the key; the third person is usually the onlooker and ensures the flyer’s safety,” Maliramani adds.

“The whole practice is not serious, though. Despite constant communication about safety, Acroyoga is play oriented. One starts making friends immediately.” Acroyoga helps in giving core strength, flexibility, an immense amount of balance, and improved nonverbal communication. It is even suitable for building trust because each participant relies on the other. While solar acro yoga is tough, lunar involves Thai massage, which will relax all our muscles. The yoga expert added that lunar acro yoga is good for joints and muscles and helps fight insomnia and sore muscles.

Sanjana Taneja Dixit, yoga acharya and founder of Positive Ma, speaks about how Acroyoga helps a person. “Much like the state of deep meditation, true play is a mode of becoming fully present and available to the mystery and wonder of each unfolding moment. In that moment of immersion, you release the crystallised assumptions of your experience and enter the world of innocence and possibility.

When I teach acroyoga, I am helping adults to feel like children again, to trust themselves and each other and to rediscover that belief in infinite possibility. Most adults need a fine balance of structure and freedom to feel safe enough to play and take risks. When you surrender to the spiritual practice of play, you celebrate life’s existence.”

