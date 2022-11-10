Realty boom gobbles up grasslands, hits birds and animals

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Grasslands are often termed barren lands or ‘wastelands’ but they play a pivotal role in balancing the ecosystem as they host native species of both flora and fauna. Directly, they provide the feed base for grazing livestock and act as a potential carbon sink and indirectly contribute as primary producers in the food chain.

According to the Google Earth Engine, the estimated aerial extent of Open Natural Ecosystems in Telangana State is 12,881 sq km, which accounts for about 11.5 % of the State’s area. The conversion of such grasslands and savannas for real estate or commercial purposes in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad and in the State is resulting in a drastic decline in the population of native species.

Speaking to TNIE, Pranay Juvvudi, an ecology researcher said, “Earlier, in every village, we used to have green pastures where the cattle and sheep could feed. The milk and meat produced from them were consumed by people. Since the consumption of meat in the State is relatively high, the management of grasslands is essential.”

“As the grassland habitat is shrinking, the population of animals naturally dependent on these grasslands like black bucks, jungle cats, Indian fox, jackals are reducing drastically.”Emphasising the importance of raising awareness among the public, Pranay says the distinction of grasslands is problematic. “The State and Central governments should set clear guidelines and land policies for the industrial and commercial usage of spaces,” he says.

Sriram Reddy, a birdwatcher and photographer says migratory winter birds usually visit different habitats like woodlands, marshlands and grasslands. “Harrier birds like Montagu’s Harriers, Pallid Harrier, Eurasian Marsh Harrier and Pied Harrier are dependent on grasshoppers and locusts which are present in the grasslands. As the population of these insects has fallen, that of these bird species is also diminishing. In Telangana, we have grasslands in Vikarabad. However, because of real estate projects in the grasslands areas, the habitat has been lost which is a major issue for birds,” says Sriram.

