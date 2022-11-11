Home Cities Hyderabad

Formula E trial run on Nov 19-20, more in Dec

As many as four pedestrian bridges will be taken up by the promoter for the spectators to reach their respective grand-stands.

Published: 11th November 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Formula E racecars

Formula E racecars (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a prelude to the prestigious Formula E Prix Championship to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023, the 2.70 km long street circuit in the heart of Hyderabad will be tested next week. Two trial runs will be organised for which track is being readied on a war footing. A round of the Indian Racing League  (IRL) is scheduled on November 19 and 20 and another on December 10 and  11. The IRL is a city-based racing championship consisting of six teams competing in a league-style format.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), apart from relaying the new track is also making spectators’ galleries with a capacity of around 7,000 people to watch the trial runs. Interested sports fans could book their tickets at bookmyshow.com, HGCL Managing Director and BPP Officer of Special Duty, Santosh B M said.

As many as four pedestrian bridges will be taken up by the promoter for the spectators to reach their respective grand-stands. The starting point of the racing track is opposite the NTR Garden, from where it would pass via NTR Marg, IMAX Road and close at the starting point in a loop, covering a total length of 2.70 km.

Hyderabad  ePrix will be the third round of the FIA sanctioned World Championship with fully electric single-seater cars vrooming alongside the Hussainsagar Lake at a top speed of 320 kmph. The city is going to host the fourth  round of the total 17 races for Season 9 of the single-seater electric cars motorsport championship to be held between January and July 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Formula E Hyderabad Indian Racing League 
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp