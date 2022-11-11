Formula E trial run on Nov 19-20, more in Dec

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a prelude to the prestigious Formula E Prix Championship to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023, the 2.70 km long street circuit in the heart of Hyderabad will be tested next week. Two trial runs will be organised for which track is being readied on a war footing. A round of the Indian Racing League (IRL) is scheduled on November 19 and 20 and another on December 10 and 11. The IRL is a city-based racing championship consisting of six teams competing in a league-style format.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), apart from relaying the new track is also making spectators’ galleries with a capacity of around 7,000 people to watch the trial runs. Interested sports fans could book their tickets at bookmyshow.com, HGCL Managing Director and BPP Officer of Special Duty, Santosh B M said.

As many as four pedestrian bridges will be taken up by the promoter for the spectators to reach their respective grand-stands. The starting point of the racing track is opposite the NTR Garden, from where it would pass via NTR Marg, IMAX Road and close at the starting point in a loop, covering a total length of 2.70 km.

Hyderabad ePrix will be the third round of the FIA sanctioned World Championship with fully electric single-seater cars vrooming alongside the Hussainsagar Lake at a top speed of 320 kmph. The city is going to host the fourth round of the total 17 races for Season 9 of the single-seater electric cars motorsport championship to be held between January and July 2023.

HYDERABAD: In a prelude to the prestigious Formula E Prix Championship to be held in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023, the 2.70 km long street circuit in the heart of Hyderabad will be tested next week. Two trial runs will be organised for which track is being readied on a war footing. A round of the Indian Racing League (IRL) is scheduled on November 19 and 20 and another on December 10 and 11. The IRL is a city-based racing championship consisting of six teams competing in a league-style format. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), apart from relaying the new track is also making spectators’ galleries with a capacity of around 7,000 people to watch the trial runs. Interested sports fans could book their tickets at bookmyshow.com, HGCL Managing Director and BPP Officer of Special Duty, Santosh B M said. As many as four pedestrian bridges will be taken up by the promoter for the spectators to reach their respective grand-stands. The starting point of the racing track is opposite the NTR Garden, from where it would pass via NTR Marg, IMAX Road and close at the starting point in a loop, covering a total length of 2.70 km. Hyderabad ePrix will be the third round of the FIA sanctioned World Championship with fully electric single-seater cars vrooming alongside the Hussainsagar Lake at a top speed of 320 kmph. The city is going to host the fourth round of the total 17 races for Season 9 of the single-seater electric cars motorsport championship to be held between January and July 2023.