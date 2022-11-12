Delicious Thailand: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel to celebrate three-day Thai food festival

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Relishing different cuisines from across the world, Hyderabad is getting more and more known for this trend. Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel has come up with a three-day Thai food festival that will go on till November 12. Honouring the annual Thai Festival Loy Krathong, this festival is conducted at the hotel in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate of Chennai. The festival offers a four-course meal that you can get your hands on. Chef Tanawat Hoonghual, private chef of the consul and Chef Benjamin, chef de cuisine at Zega, CE tasted authentic Thai delicacies.

Usually, authentic Thai cuisine is more towards the sweet or the spicier level shared by chef Benjamin. Chef Tanawat Hoonghual, who curated the menu, made sure that we experienced a surprise in every bite. But till then, we kept ourselves busy with munchies like fried crisps.

We started off with both veg and non-veg appetisers like Mee Krob, which is a crispy deep-fried rice noodle coated with sweet and sour sauce. It was a blend of flavours in the mouth. One should eat it like our pani puri. For the non-veg appetiser, there was a well-presented Chor Muang — a flower-shaped dumpling filled with minced chicken, but the filling was sweet which made it more suitable as a dessert option. This is one of the dishes that signifies the sweet taste common in authentic Thai dishes.

For the salads, there was Som Tam Essan, which is a Thai raw papaya salad that comes with good sauces in tow. There was Yum Pla-fu, a crisp catfish flake salad. The salad was a crunchy one as the chef served the fish in a crispy form with a sauce on the side. For the main course, we had jasmine rice with Gang Liang Goong, which is made of Thai spicy mixed vegetables with prawns —it was perfect for this season. Gai Pad Nam Prik Pao, a stir-fried chicken with roasted chilli paste, also went well with the jasmine rice.

And now to the best part of the menu, the dessert — Sang Kha Ya Faj hong — a Thai custard Creme Brûlée. This is one of the best sweet dishes that those with a sweet tooth are sure to fall in love with.

HYDERABAD: Relishing different cuisines from across the world, Hyderabad is getting more and more known for this trend. Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel has come up with a three-day Thai food festival that will go on till November 12. Honouring the annual Thai Festival Loy Krathong, this festival is conducted at the hotel in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate of Chennai. The festival offers a four-course meal that you can get your hands on. Chef Tanawat Hoonghual, private chef of the consul and Chef Benjamin, chef de cuisine at Zega, CE tasted authentic Thai delicacies. Usually, authentic Thai cuisine is more towards the sweet or the spicier level shared by chef Benjamin. Chef Tanawat Hoonghual, who curated the menu, made sure that we experienced a surprise in every bite. But till then, we kept ourselves busy with munchies like fried crisps. We started off with both veg and non-veg appetisers like Mee Krob, which is a crispy deep-fried rice noodle coated with sweet and sour sauce. It was a blend of flavours in the mouth. One should eat it like our pani puri. For the non-veg appetiser, there was a well-presented Chor Muang — a flower-shaped dumpling filled with minced chicken, but the filling was sweet which made it more suitable as a dessert option. This is one of the dishes that signifies the sweet taste common in authentic Thai dishes. For the salads, there was Som Tam Essan, which is a Thai raw papaya salad that comes with good sauces in tow. There was Yum Pla-fu, a crisp catfish flake salad. The salad was a crunchy one as the chef served the fish in a crispy form with a sauce on the side. For the main course, we had jasmine rice with Gang Liang Goong, which is made of Thai spicy mixed vegetables with prawns —it was perfect for this season. Gai Pad Nam Prik Pao, a stir-fried chicken with roasted chilli paste, also went well with the jasmine rice. And now to the best part of the menu, the dessert — Sang Kha Ya Faj hong — a Thai custard Creme Brûlée. This is one of the best sweet dishes that those with a sweet tooth are sure to fall in love with.