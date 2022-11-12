Just kid-ding: Recipes to make children's day even more special

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is it even Children’s Day without food that’s drowning in chocolates, colourful sprinkles and more? Here are some quick and easy recipes for popular kids’ favourites to ring the perfect holiday for them!

Aloo Tikki slider

Ingredients

250 gm boiled russet potato

6 chopped green chilli

5 gm chopped ginger

5gm chopped garlic

100 gm olive oil

5 gm salt

2 gm black salt

5 gm red chilli powder

4 gm garam masala

4 slider bun

50 gm butter

2 tsp mint chutney

2tsp sweet and tangy tamarind chutney

5 gm chat masala

Bread crumbs - for coating

50 gm cottage cheese

A slice of yellow cheddar

2 potato wedges

Method

- Grate the boiled potatoes and cottage cheese and keep aside.

- In little olive oil, saute the ginger garlic and spices and mix in the mashed potatoes. Season it with both the salts and breadcrumbs to add strength.

- Shape them into 3 patties and deep fry.

- cut the cocktail buns (small) into halves and butter on both sides and toast them.

- Aph mint chutney on the bun on one side and lettuce on the other.

- Place the party on the lettuce, a slice of cheddar cheese and top with the other half of the bun. Do the same with the other buns.

- Use a toothpick to hold the bun steady.

- Fry some potato wedges to serve alongside

-- By Asif Iqbal, executive chef, Sanctuary Bar & Kitchen

Chocolate chip cookie and ice-cream Sandwich

Ingredients:

180gm refined flour |100gm icing sugar |125gm unsalted butter |2gm sea-salt |20gm cocoa powder |5gm instant coffee powder |50gm chocolate chips |10gm baking powder |1 egg

Method

● Weigh out the dry ingredients together and sieve them into a bowl.

● Dice the unsalted butter and rub it into the mixture.

● Crack in one egg, and gently mix everything together to form a dough.

●Fold the chocolate chip into this dough, and scoop it onto a paper-lined baking tray.

● Freeze the tray for 15 minutes, and then bake it in a preheated oven for 20 minutes at 170 C.

● Scoop out the ice cream using a round cutter same as the size of the cookie, spread it onto the cookie, and top it with another cookie, decorate with whatever your heart wants, and make it a fun children’s daily activity.

— Apar Chatterjee, sous chef, ITC Kohenur

Cake Pops

Ingredients

|Sponge cake - vanilla/chocolate |1 cup of chocolate frosting |18 lollipop sticks |1/4 cup of melted chocolate |Candy sprinkles

Method

● Crumble the cooled cake into a large bowl. Stir frosting into the crumbled cake until the mixture is sticky and starts to come together but is not too smooth. Refrigerate until chilled, for at least 30 minutes.

● Roll the cake mixture into eighteen 1 1/2-inch balls and place them on a baking sheet.

● Place about 1/4 cup of candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until melted, about 20 seconds.

● Push a lollipop stick halfway into each ball of cake mixture. Gently dip balls into the melted chocolate to coat, then place them upright in a block of styrofoam.

● Decorate with candy sprinkles while the chocolate coating is wet. Repeat to make the remaining cake pops, melting more candy melts.

— Sheena Mrinalini, homebaker

Chocolate Pani Puri

Ingredients

1 cup Rava/semolina (fine, unroasted) | teaspoon baking soda or 3 to 4 pinches |1 tbsp all-purpose flour |6 tbsp water |¼ tsp salt |1 teaspoon

oil – for the dough |Oil – as required for deep frying |Chocolate sauce |Whipped cream |Sev namkeen

Method

● To the Rava, add baking soda, flour water, salt and oil and knead well

● Flatten the dough and cut it into small circles.

● Deep fry them in oil to make the Pani puri

● Take the pani puri and cut a round opening on top of it. Now, fill it in with whipped cream, use a piping bag

● At last, add some chocolate sauce to it and top it with some sev namkeen

— Chef Narayan Dutt Sharma, culinary head, Barbeque Nation

— Compiled by Rachel Dammala

