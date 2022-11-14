GHMC razes two illegal constructions belonging to accused Nanda Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Town Planning wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) razed unauthorised constructions that were taken up inside the Deccan Kitchen restaurant located at Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills on Sunday amid heavy police bandobust. The demolished constructions belonged to Hyderabad-based businessman Nanda Kumar, who was arrested along with two others in the TRS MLAs poaching case.

Nanda Kumar reportedly took the land on lease belonging to film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu a few years ago. He went on to construct two illegal sheds on the said land without the permission from the concerned. The Deccan Kitchen was being run by Nanda Kumar along with a partner named Pramod.

Sources said that structures that came within the restaurant were constructed without obtaining valid permissions from the Town Planning wing. Though the GHMC served notices to him, asking to stop the works, Nanda Kumar did not stop and continued with the illegal constructions, forcing the civic body to raze the unauthorised structures.Nanda Kumar, along with two other accused in the case Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, a priest from Faridabad in Haryana, and Simhayaji, a pontiff from Tirupati, reportedly stayed in Deccan Kitchen where they chalked a plan to poach the TRS MLAs.

Meanwhile, Nanda Kumar’s wife Chitralekha and son, who tried to prevent the GHMC team from demolishing the structures, alleged that the sheds were demolished without giving any notices.

“The GHMC issued only one notice, following which we approached the court and got a stay order. We have shown the stay order to the GHMC officials. They didn’t say anything about the order and left the premises’’ Chitralekha said.

