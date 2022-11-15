Edwin Nunes procured drugs from overseas through sea route: Cops

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Edwin Nunes, the kingpin of drugs that find their way to Telangana from Goa, has reportedly explained to the police how he ran his operations during questioning in the presence of his lawyers which ended on Monday.

The police took him into their custody through court and when they questioned him, he narrated to them how he used to exchange narcotic and psychotropic drugs in exchange for creamed drugs from foreign tourists.

Edwin was arrested based on the intelligence given by one Priteesh Borkar and Stephen D Souza who are also into the drugs trade. They were taken into custody at Anjana police station in Goa on November 4 and were brought to Hyderabad by road.

After arresting Priteesh and then Steve, the police got an idea how Edwin had operated but had no evidence against him. However, a techie whom the Lalaguda police arrested under NDPS Act, admitted that he procured six LSD blots from Edwin at Curlies beach shack when he went to Goa in March. As MDMA was not available at the moment, Edwin asked him to go to Steve who further directed him to meet Priteesh. The techie purchased five grams of MDMA from him.

The police told TNIE that they took four days of custody of Edwin to focus on his clientele in Telangana and the source from where he used to get the supplies. They managed to get information that he used to get the dope from overseas through sea routes.

Edwin, the police said, cooperated with them in giving the information on when and how he started his illegal drug business. He told them he had started as a server in a restaurant in Goa 10 years ago. He then used to play techno and psychedelic music in Curlies Beach Shack at Anjuna in Goa. He married a Mumbai-based Goan settler after separating from his first wife who was a Russian.

The police grilled him for information on his network in Telangana as he had 1,500 customers from the State.

The police are also inquiring if there are any celebrities among them. The police are also planning to investigate his investments too. Though he spilled the name of Ram Gopal Varma, he later amended his statement saying that the film director met him only for shooting films.

CLIENT DETAILS

The police told TNIE that they took four days of custody of Edwin to focus on his clientele in Telangana and the source from where he used to get the supplies.

