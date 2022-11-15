Home Cities Hyderabad

Eight TRS, 7 MIM members elected to GHMC panel

After constant persuasion, the disgruntled TRS corporators withdrew their nominations making the polls unanimous.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst high drama by some TRS corporators, eight pink party and seven MIM corporators were elected unanimously to the Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, after the withdrawal of four TRS nominees.

Two TRS corporators were reluctant to withdraw their nominations and wanted to contest the polls. The deadline for withdrawals was only up to 3 pm on Monday, but high drama prevailed up to the evening, as TRS senior leaders pacified two corporators to make them withdraw their nominations. After constant persuasion, the disgruntled TRS corporators withdrew their nominations making the polls unanimous.

Like last year, this year too, members were elected unanimously without going for election, as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and its friendly partner Majilis Ittehadul  Muslimeen (MIM) who have the majority in GHMC have shared the seats among themselves. The TRS bagged eight seats and MIM seven seats. The 15 members who filed their nominations have been declared winners by the GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, .

The candidates have been declared victorious without any contest, as the number of candidates who filed valid nominations equalled the number of required strength for the standing committee, Commissioner said, citing the rule book.

