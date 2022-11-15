Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana state seeks Centre’s nod for metro rail phase-II

KTR writes to Hardeep Singh Puri seeking in-principle approval for the 26-km-long metro line from BHEL to Lakdikapul 

Published: 15th November 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State Government has urged the Central Government to accord in-principle approval for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase -II project from BHEL to Lakdikapul costing Rs 8,453 crore, as a jointly owned project of the Government of India (GoI) and Government of Telangana with external financial assistance.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao in a letter addressed to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday requested that the said proposal be included in the ensuing Union Budget for the year 2023-24. 

Rama Rao, in his letter, said that Phase-I of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) spanning 69 kilometres was successfully implemented and fully operational.  Incidentally, it is the world’s largest metro rail project taken up under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode under Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme of Central Government, he said. 

Based on the overwhelming response from the citizens, Phase-II of the project covering an overall length of 31 km with two components and with a total proposed cost of Rs 8,453 crore has been worked out, he said. 

The phase-II under Corridor-5 metro line is proposed to be of 26 kilometres between BHEL and Lakdikapul with 23 stations and further, extension of Corridor 3 of Phase-1, from Nagole to LB Nagar for five kilometres with four stations, he said. 

The proposed metro rail route from BHEL to Lakdikapul  will connect important and busy areas like Kondapur, Chandanagar, Old Mumbai Highway, Alwyn Cross Roads, Hafeezpet, Kothaguda, Gachibowli, Biodiversity, Khajaguda, Tolichowki, Rethibowli, Mehdipatnam and Masab Tank.

The minister said that Hyderabad is the fastest growing metropolitan city in terms of quarterly and year on year growth of the real estate sector especially since 2019-20 onwards and with the opening up of all the offices with lifting of all restrictions post Covid-19 scenario, the heed for expansion and strengthening of public transportation needs no emphasis.

He mentioned that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for this project prepared by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and all other related documents have been sent to the Central Government by MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar in the last week of October. 

