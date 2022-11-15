Home Cities Hyderabad

Theatre festival to begin in Hyderabad with Amjad’s sarod!

The five-day-long Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival will begin with a live concert by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan in the backdrop of Taramati Baradari.
 

Published: 15th November 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Doyen Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, the classical sarod master, will pay tribute to Hyderabadi theatre legend, late Qadir Ali Baig, at Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival beginning on November 16. “I am looking forward to offering my love and respect through my music as a humble salutation to Baig saheb’s artistic and creative journey,” Ustad Amjad says. The concert will be followed by a screening of M S Sathyu’s classic film on India’s partition Garm Hava that features Balraj Sahni and Farooque Shaikh at the restored Moazzam Jahi Market Courtyard.

An interesting lineup of Satish Alekar, Ramesh Talwar, the Indian People’s Theatre Association, Juhi Babbar and Rakesh Bedi, along with groups from Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati and Hyderabad, will parttake in the week-long extravaganza.

Film screenings, workshops and panel discussions on various aspects of theatre form a part of this week-long festival. In its 17th year, the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival was the only art festival in India that was conducted live, even during the pandemic. Curated by celebrated theatre revivalist and screen actor Padmashri recipient Mohammad Ali Baig, this flagship theatre festival of Telangana features the who’s who of international theatre and cinema every year.

The repertoire of plays this year focuses on the theme of Freedom at 75. Assam’s Seagull Repertory enacts Kamladevi, a bio play on freedom fighter Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay’s life, Kolkata’s Aloke Chakravarty presents Toba Tek Singh, which is based on Manto’s short story. Ekjute’s Juhi Babbar with With Love, Aap ki Saiyaara and IPTA’s Bhookhe Bhajan Na Hoye Gopala will be staged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp