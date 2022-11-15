Home Cities Hyderabad

Ushering in the festive cheer

With a wine jar in every second person’s hand and dry fruits spread on a table, the cake-mixing session started on the count of three by well-known food blogger Bharath.

Published: 15th November 2022 04:37 AM

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : It was an evening filled with laughter, fun and happiness at Hyatt Place, Banjara Hills. The festive season and winter seemed to get closer as top venues in the city began to celebrate with much cheer and gusto. Even as guests kept coming in at 4 pm, the place only got brighter with their presence. Arrangements for the cake-mixing session were made on the rooftop of the hotel, leaving guests to marvel at how the hustle and bustle of the city calmed down towards night. 

There was something for everyone at the event. Kids got to relish some of the yummiest and most colourful candies and took home some pretty goodies. They enjoyed the magic show that preceded the cake-mixing session. The 30-minute performance sure took them by surprise.

At the end of the show, each of them received a candy which had everyone talking about how Santa visited them a lot early this year! After the magic show ended, people then put on their aprons, gloves and hats to prepare themselves to mix all the wine and dry fruits that would later be used in making delicious Christmas cakes.

While everyone got themselves all ready to put their hands to ferment the dry fruits around the table, a team of chefs walked by with a few other dry fruits that were later used as ingredients for the cakes.

With a wine jar in every second person’s hand and dry fruits spread on a table, the cake-mixing session started on the count of three by well-known food blogger Bharath. With music in the background and people grabbing the many ingredients in their hands to mix them all well with the wine, the session turned out to be one of the best ways to celebrate the weekend. 

After the session, people went around clicking a few pictures and videos around the wonderful ambience that was set up. Then, they moved to the high tea, where a wide spread of different refreshments which filled everyone’s tummy as there were way too many options that one could choose from. Once belly-ful, everybody sat by the pool and enjoyed the music and drinks that were served. The cake-mixing session served as the perfect break and recess people needed as they recharge to take on a busy week.

