City of walks

Published: 16th November 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the post-pandemic world, guided walks took a new exciting form. Various groups in the city have been organising, walks — looping in experts and concepts like never before. We have all heard about and may have attended the photo walks, heritage walks, and bird walks, earlier. But the citizens can now go for guided tree walks, rock walks, water walk, butterfly walk and even moth walk! Yes! There is a moth walk too, organised once a month or so by the Moth Society of Telangana, which started as social media group for like-minded to discuss and appreciate different moths in Telangana.

This weekend, The Deccan Archive has organised Old Hyderabad food walk! Earlier, the same group in collaboration with Hyderabad Urban Labs had organised a water walk. “The water walk was to mark the day — river Musi’s flood. During the walk, we were introduced to the contours in geology, which paved way for the waters flow,” says Sibghat who holds Heritage walks for the Deccan Archives. He added that his walks are intended to promote active mobility, “And for people to know the heritage of the neighbourhood they live in, by introducing them to heritage that is beyond Charminar and Golkonda fort.”

World Fund for Wildlife, earlier this year had organised a Dragonfly walk, wherein the experts were invited to talk about and help amateur nature enthusiasts identify dragonflies. “There is a lot to learn in the city, about the city, what its surrounded by and what its build upon,” says Siddharth Kumar from Greater Hyderabad Adventure Club, which also organises a lot of walks in the city. “Besides, rock climbing workshops we do lake walks, and walks into the forest and also bird walks,” Siddharth added.

Walks this Week

What: Old Hyderabad Food Walk
When: November 19
Where: Charminar
Details:www.thedeccanarchive.in
What: Flora Walk
When: November 19
Where: Narsingi
Details:Insta: nature_lovers_of_hyderabad

