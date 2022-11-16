Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We adore newborn babies because they are new, exciting, and full of possibilities. But caring for them is no child’s play. This Newborn Care Week, we speak to experts who discuss some common mistakes, myths, problems and FAQs about caring for a newborn.

Dr Srinivas M, consultant paediatrician at Yashoda Hospitals says that any newborn, right after delivery, needs to be warm and dry, have its head and neck positioned towards the airway, have any secretions cleared and have good stimuli.

“Let the baby have warm clothing, covering the head, hands and toes, good Kangaroo mother care, meaning, skin to skin connection with the mother that provides warmth and keeps the baby’s temperature in check. Breastfeeding is to be started immediately after delivery. Direct breastfeeding should be done every second hourly which should be followed by a burp within 15 minutes of the feed,” he says, adding that effective breastfeeding indications include: 1.5 hours sleep post feeding, passing urine 4 to 5 times a day,20 to 30 gms weight gain per day and no water intake for the first 6 months.

Dr Tejo Pratap, senior consultant & head, neonatology, Fernandez Foundation says not giving enough milk and giving other milk/pre-lacteal feed in the early newborn period can be bad for the baby. Helping understand some common reasons babies cry, he says, “The colostrum that comes in the first few days is energy dense and sufficient to meet the needs of the baby for the first few days. Cluster feeding is common in the first few days.

Make sure the mother is practising good positioning and latching technique. Practice on-demand feeding. Excessive crying in the middle of the night is due to colic/ insufficient feed, it decreases with age. Rule out other causes like disturbed environment (too hot/cold), rashes in the diaper area, blocked nostrils and others. Dress the baby in a shirt, pants, mittens, socks and a cap. Keep them away from fans and air conditioners.

Avoid bathing till the umbilical cord has fallen and the area is completely healed. Apply any vegetable oil all over the body to avoid dry skin. Do not put any liquids /oil into the baby’s ears/nose. Avoid putting kajal on the eyes, which can lead to infections. Consult a paediatrician when the baby is dull/inactive, develops a fever, is cold to touch, not feeding well, not passing urine for more than 6-8 hours, has abdominal distension/ green vomiting, redness or swelling of genitals, bluish discolouration of tongue/lips or hands and feet.”

Now that these first few crucial steps are taken care of, remember that when a friend or family member brings home their new bundle of joy, ask if you can visit them, says Dr Kanchan S Channawar, senior paediatrician & pediatric intensivist, Kamineni Hospitals. “For the mother, I’d say, you’ll be caring for a newborn while recovering from giving birth on very little sleep once your baby arrives. Because life with a newborn can be unpredictable, it’s critical to consider not only your preferences but also your options if things don’t go as planned. This makes the transition as easy as possible.

Consider what it takes to keep your house running smoothly and make a plan for who will handle those tasks until you’re ready.Depending on your support system and finances, this could be a combination of your partner, friends,family, or hired help.Consider the things you need to do to feel like yourself and how you can carry them on after your baby is born.”

