Water Board to privatise maintenance of raw water conduit in Hyderabad

The contract would be for a period of two years and would cost the Water Board Rs 74.66 lakh.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to outsource maintenance of the 14-km long raw water conduit channel from Osmansagar to Asifnagar filter beds as well as manning, operation and maintenance of the 27 MGD capacity Asifnagar filter beds to private agencies.

The contract would be for a period of two years and would cost the Water Board Rs 74.66 lakh. The eight-decade old open conduit was constructed with cuddy stones during the Nizam period. Raw water is pumped from Osmansagar reservoir to Asifnagar filter beds through this conduit for treatment.

Sources said that tender has been invited for execution of the said works. The responsibility includes cleaning of the approach channel, preparation and mixing of alum solution, cleaning and removal of floating material from settling tanks, operation of different valves of beds, washing of filter beds, operation of pumps, blowers and compressors etc., for a period of two years.

For manning, O&M of various units, skilled staff will be utilised for supervision of operation and maintenance of Asifnagar filter beds. Services of semi-skilled staff would be utilised for attending to leakages of raw water conduit, replacement of broken cuddy stones and patrolling of the conduit etc.
Official sources said that earlier there was a proposal to close the conduit by laying a pipeline at a cost of Rs 100 crore to minimise pollution. That proposal is pending with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD).

