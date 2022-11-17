Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Chocolate boy’ admitted to Erragadda mental hospital

Meanwhile, Rishi who was in judicial custody began acting odd in jail and appeared he was mentally not sound.

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Chocolate boy’ Rishi Sanjay Mehta is now in the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, on instructions from the court as he has, of late, been exhibiting symptoms suggesting that he is not mentally sound. Rishi was arrested and sent to judicial custody after the police found him making hash oil-laced chocolates and selling them discreetly to his customers online.

To extract more information from him on how he sourced the ingredients for making hash-oil cakes and know about his clientele, the Musheerabad police sought his custody but the city court rejected their plea and ordered that Rishi be admitted to the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda for two months.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended Rishi who is a Business Management student from Phoenix University, USA, for his involvement in the making of hash oil chocolates.Bowenpally and Musheerabad police charged him under the NDPS Act and then the police wanted to take him into custody from the court for five days and filed a petition in the court to this effect.

Meanwhile, Rishi who was in judicial custody began acting odd in jail and appeared he was mentally not sound. The police too came to the conclusion that in the state he was in, even if the police got custody, he would not be able to cooperate with them and give them any information that would help them get to know the extent of the racket. The city court then referred him for treatment at the IMH in Erragadda.

