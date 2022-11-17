Home Cities Hyderabad

Fruit of her labour

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy is more than what meets the eye.

Published: 17th November 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy and family

Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy and family

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: She and her husband were always at the forefront of the Telangana struggle since for decades now, with the couple actively leading the agitation until the formation of the state. Throughout, they were known and loved for always standing up for the voiceless. After having been elected as the Tarnaka corporator, there has been no looking back for Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy.

The deputy mayor is as busy as a bee. Her day starts as early as 5 am, where she and her husband, Shobhan Reddy, take their mandatory morning walk or cycle together and return to freshen up and leave for the office. The day goes by listening to people’s concerns, holding meetings and designating responsibilities for the day.

“Sometimes, my day goes beyond my actual work timings — my husband and I never turn away people who walk in to share their concerns. Listening, assuring and keeping promises made are what gives our lives purpose today,” says she. Most of these tend to be complaints about bad roads, pensions and birth certificates, she adds.

Despite her busy life, Srilatha knows how to unwind. “There are times I can’t relax when I want to. Some people come home too and I can’t ask them to leave. On days when that doesn’t happen, I watch some TV or pick a good movie to let go of all the weight from the days,” she shares. The Telugu Bigg Boss is one show she enjoys watching and was all praises about the recent Kannada hit film Kantara.

Srilatha calls this the second innings of her life. You’d be surprised to learn that fashion designing had her heart for over 20 years prior to taking office as a corporator. “I also ran a beauty parlour for over two decades that went well. I shut it down to serve the public full-time,” she says.

Asked if there’s anything she misses about life earlier, she responds, “I did have a lot of time on hand to meet my friends, go on a tour and spend time with family. That’s something I miss today, but I can say I have a much bigger family to care for now, so it all works out, I guess.”  

The 52-year-old is keen on maintaining a healthy lifestyle but never overdoes it. “Timely food, early dinner, more of roti, less junk — that’s all I do. To be honest, I’ve no interest in food, I have no favourites and will eat anything you give me only because it’ll keep me alive,” she laughs.

After being on her toes for months together for the Munugode polls, she has been able to breathe only now but knows that won’t last long. “I’m spending most of the time I have now with my granddaughter who is here on a short visit. I miss spending time with both my children who are now married and well-settled. But being a corporator could not have come at a better time, had we won 20 years earlier, we probably wouldn’t have been to do justice to family and people.

The party and people have seen our work and loyalty and we have been rewarded for our labour. I think life has come full circle for us — a happy marriage, bringing up wonderful children, running a successful business and now the beautiful responsibility of serving the people, I would not want it any other way,” she signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana struggle Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp