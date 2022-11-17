Fruit of her labour

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: She and her husband were always at the forefront of the Telangana struggle since for decades now, with the couple actively leading the agitation until the formation of the state. Throughout, they were known and loved for always standing up for the voiceless. After having been elected as the Tarnaka corporator, there has been no looking back for Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy.

The deputy mayor is as busy as a bee. Her day starts as early as 5 am, where she and her husband, Shobhan Reddy, take their mandatory morning walk or cycle together and return to freshen up and leave for the office. The day goes by listening to people’s concerns, holding meetings and designating responsibilities for the day.

“Sometimes, my day goes beyond my actual work timings — my husband and I never turn away people who walk in to share their concerns. Listening, assuring and keeping promises made are what gives our lives purpose today,” says she. Most of these tend to be complaints about bad roads, pensions and birth certificates, she adds.

Despite her busy life, Srilatha knows how to unwind. “There are times I can’t relax when I want to. Some people come home too and I can’t ask them to leave. On days when that doesn’t happen, I watch some TV or pick a good movie to let go of all the weight from the days,” she shares. The Telugu Bigg Boss is one show she enjoys watching and was all praises about the recent Kannada hit film Kantara.

Srilatha calls this the second innings of her life. You’d be surprised to learn that fashion designing had her heart for over 20 years prior to taking office as a corporator. “I also ran a beauty parlour for over two decades that went well. I shut it down to serve the public full-time,” she says.

Asked if there’s anything she misses about life earlier, she responds, “I did have a lot of time on hand to meet my friends, go on a tour and spend time with family. That’s something I miss today, but I can say I have a much bigger family to care for now, so it all works out, I guess.”

The 52-year-old is keen on maintaining a healthy lifestyle but never overdoes it. “Timely food, early dinner, more of roti, less junk — that’s all I do. To be honest, I’ve no interest in food, I have no favourites and will eat anything you give me only because it’ll keep me alive,” she laughs.

After being on her toes for months together for the Munugode polls, she has been able to breathe only now but knows that won’t last long. “I’m spending most of the time I have now with my granddaughter who is here on a short visit. I miss spending time with both my children who are now married and well-settled. But being a corporator could not have come at a better time, had we won 20 years earlier, we probably wouldn’t have been to do justice to family and people.

The party and people have seen our work and loyalty and we have been rewarded for our labour. I think life has come full circle for us — a happy marriage, bringing up wonderful children, running a successful business and now the beautiful responsibility of serving the people, I would not want it any other way,” she signs off.

HYDERABAD: She and her husband were always at the forefront of the Telangana struggle since for decades now, with the couple actively leading the agitation until the formation of the state. Throughout, they were known and loved for always standing up for the voiceless. After having been elected as the Tarnaka corporator, there has been no looking back for Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy. The deputy mayor is as busy as a bee. Her day starts as early as 5 am, where she and her husband, Shobhan Reddy, take their mandatory morning walk or cycle together and return to freshen up and leave for the office. The day goes by listening to people’s concerns, holding meetings and designating responsibilities for the day. “Sometimes, my day goes beyond my actual work timings — my husband and I never turn away people who walk in to share their concerns. Listening, assuring and keeping promises made are what gives our lives purpose today,” says she. Most of these tend to be complaints about bad roads, pensions and birth certificates, she adds. Despite her busy life, Srilatha knows how to unwind. “There are times I can’t relax when I want to. Some people come home too and I can’t ask them to leave. On days when that doesn’t happen, I watch some TV or pick a good movie to let go of all the weight from the days,” she shares. The Telugu Bigg Boss is one show she enjoys watching and was all praises about the recent Kannada hit film Kantara. Srilatha calls this the second innings of her life. You’d be surprised to learn that fashion designing had her heart for over 20 years prior to taking office as a corporator. “I also ran a beauty parlour for over two decades that went well. I shut it down to serve the public full-time,” she says. Asked if there’s anything she misses about life earlier, she responds, “I did have a lot of time on hand to meet my friends, go on a tour and spend time with family. That’s something I miss today, but I can say I have a much bigger family to care for now, so it all works out, I guess.” The 52-year-old is keen on maintaining a healthy lifestyle but never overdoes it. “Timely food, early dinner, more of roti, less junk — that’s all I do. To be honest, I’ve no interest in food, I have no favourites and will eat anything you give me only because it’ll keep me alive,” she laughs. After being on her toes for months together for the Munugode polls, she has been able to breathe only now but knows that won’t last long. “I’m spending most of the time I have now with my granddaughter who is here on a short visit. I miss spending time with both my children who are now married and well-settled. But being a corporator could not have come at a better time, had we won 20 years earlier, we probably wouldn’t have been to do justice to family and people. The party and people have seen our work and loyalty and we have been rewarded for our labour. I think life has come full circle for us — a happy marriage, bringing up wonderful children, running a successful business and now the beautiful responsibility of serving the people, I would not want it any other way,” she signs off.