Karate to the rescue

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some things in life never get easier; they get better. Karate is one such art. Yes, it is an art performed at best when mind, body and soul work together. Syeda Falak, who secured Shorin Kai Karate Cup 2022, in Dubai, UAE, on November 13, is all jolly and proud. She, who won in the plus68 kgs Senior Female Kumite, speaks to us in a freewheeling chat about her victory.

It was the Shorin Kai Cup 2022, and martial artists from countries from Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE and Malaysia participated. “Lately, I have devoted all my attention and time to the sport. I defeated UAE in the finals. Earlier I was just an athlete and was into studies. I completed my MA in English and am currently pursuing law,” says Syeda Falak, who wears many hats and is also actively involved in politics.

During the pandemic, she was almost on a two-year hiatus. “I haven’t been able to participate in any of the tournaments. Later, I got a chance to participate in the commonwealth championship held about two months ago in Birmingham, England,” Falak adds: “Then, I got hospitalised after an injury and lost in the quarter-finals to Australia.”

Speaking about the challenges she overcame throughout the practice and the game time, she says, “When you get enough break, it can get a little difficult to come back after a gap, but I seemed to have managed it well. It is not just sports now; I was also concentrating on other things that were challenging for me.”

Talking about her inspiration, she says, “I learned karate to lose weight and learn self-defence. I started winning in a few days; I won an inter-school competition in just eight days of training, and then within six months, I won an Indo- Sri Lanka Championship. Within a year of training, I won an international medal. I was in the junior category and never thought I would reach this level in karate. It was all to kill time, but I started winning internationally and decided to take this sport professionally.”

Giving out a message for all the women passionate about following their dreams, Falak added: “Earlier girls were not much into combat sports, and the time I joined karate, people around me were talking about the sport being more for men and not for women. Now the perspective has changed a lot; many girls are into combat sports and winning medals at an international level for our country. Many people behind my back then told me that I would start looking like a male, but I think girls should choose what they like and never look back to what is holding them. Girls need to break the barriers. I like to take risks and challenges, that is my way, and I recommend every girl to learn basic self-defence techniques which will make them to be confident and help them move around, fearing nothing.”

Moving forward with her practice in the sport and other tournaments, she says, “I want to go with the flow; I will continue my practice and give my best. Whenever I get a chance to represent my country, I will give my 100%.”

