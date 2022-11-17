Spill class and opulence

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The humble marble has always left many confused when designing a home. Nikkhil Giriyaa Jain, director of N’Fabustone, Shamshabad, shares with Rachel Dammala how upcoming trends are helping bring nature back home.

Less is more

Don’t you shush minimalism as a trend or fad because it’s a paradigm shift. Homeowners across the globe are seeking simple living, starting from their living space. Effortless, and modest, marbles meet just their way of life and aesthetic needs.

Natural stone

Marbles around the world are observing a rise in customers wanting interiors that mimic mother nature and its many peculiar characteristics. A hint of the rainforest, a tinge of wildlife, and the like seen in marbles is the effect of the same.

Theatrical romance

Continuing to be inspired by the great Shakespeare and his dramatics, or Bhansali and his magnum opuses, people do not want their spaces to shy away from the spotlight and are seeking to speak their personality out loud - royal and vivacious marbles in the market help achieve that.

Keeping them monotones

Hopping from one colour to another, our interiors too have gone through the many phases of life, alike our hair, and now we go looking for consistency. For those, like us, monotones are back. From a range of marbles, offering various patterns and colours, you can choose the one you like; the one you like to be consistent with.

Surround light

Contemporary homes have started featuring exquisite lighting that brings out the beauty of the marble — from flooring to countertops, and more. It brings in something called surround light, which, much like surround sound, gives a much more holistic view of the spaces, allowing one to experience the colour scheme to full effect.

HYDERABAD: The humble marble has always left many confused when designing a home. Nikkhil Giriyaa Jain, director of N’Fabustone, Shamshabad, shares with Rachel Dammala how upcoming trends are helping bring nature back home. Less is more Don’t you shush minimalism as a trend or fad because it’s a paradigm shift. Homeowners across the globe are seeking simple living, starting from their living space. Effortless, and modest, marbles meet just their way of life and aesthetic needs. Natural stone Marbles around the world are observing a rise in customers wanting interiors that mimic mother nature and its many peculiar characteristics. A hint of the rainforest, a tinge of wildlife, and the like seen in marbles is the effect of the same. Theatrical romance Continuing to be inspired by the great Shakespeare and his dramatics, or Bhansali and his magnum opuses, people do not want their spaces to shy away from the spotlight and are seeking to speak their personality out loud - royal and vivacious marbles in the market help achieve that. Keeping them monotones Hopping from one colour to another, our interiors too have gone through the many phases of life, alike our hair, and now we go looking for consistency. For those, like us, monotones are back. From a range of marbles, offering various patterns and colours, you can choose the one you like; the one you like to be consistent with. Surround light Contemporary homes have started featuring exquisite lighting that brings out the beauty of the marble — from flooring to countertops, and more. It brings in something called surround light, which, much like surround sound, gives a much more holistic view of the spaces, allowing one to experience the colour scheme to full effect.