Home Cities Hyderabad

Spill class and opulence

A hint of the rainforest, a tinge of wildlife, and the like seen in marbles is the effect of the same.

Published: 17th November 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The humble marble has always left many confused when designing a home. Nikkhil Giriyaa Jain, director of N’Fabustone, Shamshabad, shares with Rachel Dammala how upcoming trends are helping bring nature back home.

Less is more
Don’t you shush minimalism as a trend or fad because it’s a paradigm shift. Homeowners across the globe are seeking simple living, starting from their living space. Effortless, and modest, marbles meet just their way of life and aesthetic needs.

Natural stone
Marbles around the world are observing a rise in customers wanting interiors that mimic mother nature and its many peculiar characteristics. A hint of the rainforest, a tinge of wildlife, and the like seen in marbles is the effect of the same.

Theatrical romance
Continuing to be inspired by the great Shakespeare and his dramatics, or Bhansali and his magnum opuses, people do not want their spaces to shy away from the spotlight and are seeking to speak their personality out loud - royal and vivacious marbles in the market help achieve that.

Keeping them monotones
Hopping from one colour to another, our interiors too have gone through the many phases of life, alike our hair, and now we go looking for consistency. For those, like us, monotones are back. From a range of marbles, offering various patterns and colours, you can choose the one you like; the one you like to be consistent with.

Surround light
Contemporary homes have started featuring exquisite lighting that brings out the beauty of the marble — from flooring to countertops, and more. It brings in something called surround light, which, much like surround sound, gives a much more holistic view of the spaces, allowing one to experience the colour scheme to full effect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp