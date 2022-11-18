Home Cities Hyderabad

Peddler Edwin gets bail before cops could act on crucial information

However, before the police could act on this information, Nunes was able to obtain bail, albeit with the condition that he appears before the Ramgopalpet inspector every Sunday.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

UCC, court, judgement

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies Restaurant in Goa who was apprehended by the H-NEW sleuths after months of dogged persistence, has walked out of Chanchalguda jail after obtaining conditional bail.Keen to keep him behind bars while they attempted to bust the drugs supply chain from Goa, the police had filed cases under Sections of the NDPS Act on Nunes. During his four-day custody, the police obtained information about his suppliers and a few consumers from the city.

However, before the police could act on this information, Nunes was able to obtain bail, albeit with the condition that he appears before the Ramgopalpet inspector every Sunday. According to sources, Nunes has to come to the Lalaguda police station every day between 10 am and 2 pm and once a week to Osmania and Ramgopalpet police stations and cooperate in the investigation.

Osmania police, who first arrested Priteesh Borkar, connected the dots to Nunes and a team, led by DCP Sunitha Reddy, reached Goa. The team stayed in Goa for a week and kept a watch on Nunes’ movements. The team spotted his suppliers and worked on their distribution patterns, even as a team member was attacked by a pack of dogs while arresting one of the accused delivering drugs using the Dark Web.

The operation continued for three months leading to the arrest of Nunes on November 5.It may be recalled that international peddler Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony, who was arrested in January, has jumped bail after his release in August.

