Mobile food labs flagged off in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Friday launched mobile labs called “Food Safety on Wheels”.These mobile labs will conduct simple tests to detect common adulterants in milk, water, edible oil, and other food items consumed on a daily basis.

One such mobile unit was flagged off by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi from the GHMC head office. The mobile labs will have fully functional qualitative testing facilities that would give quick results.

Apart from conducting simple tests, the mobile labs would also be used for creating awareness on food safety, hygiene and promoting healthy eating habits among citizens.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi launches a ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ mobile unit

The mobile labs will reach out to the unorganised sector involved in street food vending, eating establishments etc. The mobile food testing labs can test over 50 food categories. Speaking after flagging off the mobile unit, the Mayor asked the food safety officers in all circles of GHMC to carry out inspections and check the quality of daily food items to prevent adulteration.

Food safety on wheels

Each mobile van will have a FSO, lab technician, lab assistant and driver. For more information, citizens can call GHMC toll free number 040-21111111.

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Friday launched mobile labs called “Food Safety on Wheels”.These mobile labs will conduct simple tests to detect common adulterants in milk, water, edible oil, and other food items consumed on a daily basis. One such mobile unit was flagged off by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi from the GHMC head office. The mobile labs will have fully functional qualitative testing facilities that would give quick results. Apart from conducting simple tests, the mobile labs would also be used for creating awareness on food safety, hygiene and promoting healthy eating habits among citizens. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi launches a ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ mobile unit The mobile labs will reach out to the unorganised sector involved in street food vending, eating establishments etc. The mobile food testing labs can test over 50 food categories. Speaking after flagging off the mobile unit, the Mayor asked the food safety officers in all circles of GHMC to carry out inspections and check the quality of daily food items to prevent adulteration. Food safety on wheels Each mobile van will have a FSO, lab technician, lab assistant and driver. For more information, citizens can call GHMC toll free number 040-21111111.