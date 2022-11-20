Vandalisation of BJP MP’s residence: Arrested TRS workers granted bail by city court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nine TRS workers, who were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence in Hyderabad on Friday, were released by a city court on Saturday. Police have deployed additional personnel to manage the law and order situation near the BJP MP’s residence.

The accused were identified as Dodla Rajaram Yadav, Manne Govardhan Reddy, Chintha Sri Kumar, Kadari Swamy Yadav, Pandula Anjaneyulu, K Jangayya, Putla Satyanarayana, Ramavath Bhaama Nayak and Venkata Ramana Goud. Advocates Tirupati Varma and Jakkula Laxman argued on behalf of the accused.

After the police took eight TRS workers into custody on Friday, another one was detained on Saturday. A mob of approximately 100 irate TRS workers reportedly barged into the MP’s residence in Banjara Hills on Friday following his remarks against TRS MLC K Kavitha. MP’s mother, D Vijayalakshmi, lodged a complaint with police stating that TRS workers threatened a domestic worker at the residence and caused a sense of fear among other people present at the house.

