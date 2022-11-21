Home Cities Hyderabad

Chargesheet in DAV rape case by month-end 

It came to light after the victim told her parents about the agonising pain in her private parts.

Published: 21st November 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police have said that they are likely to file the chargesheet in the DAV school case in which a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the driver of the school principal by the end of this month.

The police said that as they could not obtain CCTV footage from inside the dark room where the sordid incident allegedly took place, they are relying on the court accepting the confession of the accused while in police custody as well as other technical evidence. 

The alleged incident took place on October 17. It came to light after the victim told her parents about the agonising pain in her private parts.Police arrested accused Rajani Kumar, and later Madhavi Reddy, the school principal. 

“The investigation is almost complete and we will be filing the chargesheet by the end of this month. We acquired CCTV footage from the school premises but did not find much supporting evidence from it. Also, there are no eyewitnesses. So this case has been built on circumstantial evidence, including the statement of the victim as well as the confession of the accused. We are confident that the court will find the accused guilty and sentence him to 20 years,” a police officer said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape case DAV rape case
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp