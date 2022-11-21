Home Cities Hyderabad

Eyeing Rs 9,000 cr revenue, HMDA starts process to give ORR on lease

The selected concessionaire will be responsible for operation and maintenance of the ORR project.

Published: 21st November 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) (File Photo| EPS)

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) (File Photo| EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hoping to generate Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 9,000 crore, the State government has decided to hand over the 158-km Outer Ring Road (ORR), an eight-lane access-controlled carriageway, on a long-term lease of 30 years to a private agency. 

The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has initiated the process for selection of a private entity that would operate and maintain the ORR through Public Private Partnership (PPP) on a Toll, Operate and Transfer (TOT) basis for 30 years from February, 2023. 

The selected concessionaire will be responsible for operation and maintenance of the ORR project. The scope of work broadly includes tolling, operation, management, maintenance and transfer of the project road. 

The HGCL has invited requests for proposals from international competitive bidding under single-stage bidding. A pre-bid event will be held on November 29, at HGCL Building, Nanakramguda. The last date for submission of bids is January 16, 2023, and the technical bids will be opened the same day.

Eligible bidders will be declared on January 23, 2023 and the financial bids will be opened on January 24, 2023, Letter of Award (LOA) will be given on January 28, 2023 and the signing of the agreement will take place on February 20, 2023. 

Though TOT is proposed for the first time in the State, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been implementing this model across the country. The benefits of TOT include receipt of upfront payment from private players, which can be used for developing other greenfield projects.

It would also reduce the burden of monitoring highway assets and ensure better maintenance of highways due to private participation. Sources said that the selected agency, apart from collecting the toll fee, would ensure traffic management and safety during accidents.

The concessionaire has to perform routine or periodic inspections and identify the maintenance requirements for the ORR as well as the structures. It has to prohibit encroachments and force majeure events. The concessionaire needs to handle all operations, repair infrastructure and carries out major maintenance works as well as inspect the ORR and prevent encroachments. 

Officials said that the NHAI is monetising public-funded NH projects which are operational and are generating toll revenues across the country. The HMDA can securitise the toll receivables by collecting the upfront fees. The private party (infrastructure developers, private equity, institutional investors like pension, and wealth funds) will operate and collect toll on the stretch during the concession period. 

At present, HMDA offers O&M contracts on a yearly basis. This year, it received over Rs 410 crore. The job consists mainly of toll operations and management. At the same time, HMDA is utilising the services of a transaction advisors (TA). The advisor will evaluate the available data and assess the actual revenue being generated at present and forecast the future toll revenues for the duration of the agreement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HMDA Outer Ring Road
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp