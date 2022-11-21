Home Cities Hyderabad

Report: Hyderabad will continue to be a major data centre market

The three Indian markets together, are expected to witness an additional 453 MW of IT Power which is currently in early stages of planning. 

Published: 21st November 2022 08:50 AM

Data Centre

Representational image (File photo| Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian cities of Hyderabad, Chennai and New Delhi have emerged as one of the top data centre markets in the Asia-Pacific region, said International Property Consultant, Knight Frank, in their latest Data Centre Q3 2022 report, published in partnership with DC Byte.

Hyderabad, New Delhi and Chennai hold almost 1,100MW of total IT Power, over 100 MW of which is live capacity as of Q3 2022. The three Indian markets together, are expected to witness an additional 453 MW of IT Power which is currently in the early stages of planning. 

About two-thirds of this supply was added in the past couple of years, effectively tripling the estimated market capacity during this period.  Close to 50 per cent of this total supply is committed to or in the early stages of planning.

Hyderabad, New Delhi and Chennai together hold more than 100 MW of live capacity (operational) in Q3 2022. Nearly 189 MW of data centre capacity is already under construction which will effectively triple live capacity in the near future. 1.25 GW of IT Power is in the planning stage (committed and early-stage) of which over 800MW is already committed to. 

Among these, Chennai holds the highest 41.4 MW of live capacity, followed by Hyderabad with 33.7 MW and New Delhi with 32.6 MW as of Q3 2022. With the highest planned (committed and early-stage) IT Power supply among the Indian markets of 485 MW, Hyderabad will continue to be a major Data Centre market, said the report that focuses on nine rapidly emerging markets in Asia Pacific Region, namely- Osaka, Melbourne, Jakarta, Manila, Hanoi, Taipei, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Chennai. 

