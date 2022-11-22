Home Cities Hyderabad

Boosting Turkish Ties

He invited filmmakers, producers and cinematographers from Tollywood to the consulate last June.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

​ Consul General of the Republic of Turkey Orhan Yalman Okan at the inauguration of the film festival | Vinay Madapu ​

​ Consul General of the Republic of Turkey Orhan Yalman Okan at the inauguration of the film festival | Vinay Madapu ​

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad's nearly century-long relationship with the Republic of Turkey is now much beyond royal weddings, sheekh kebabs and Turkish coffee. In fact, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao once cited Turkey as an inspiration and said: "We will develop the old city like Istanbul." The  Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Hyderabad, Orhan Yalman Okan speaks to CE on the sidelines of the Turkish film festival that concluded this week. He aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and promote tourism. Besides, he plans to host a series of Turkish cultural events and work towards making Hyderabad's Old-city a look-alike, a feel-alike 'Istanbul' dream come true!

"The Nizam's business ties with Turkey are over a century old. The Nizams of Hyderabad touched hearts and souls in humanitarian dimensions with Turkey, and I wish to propagate the same with my capabilities as a diplomat," says Orhan Yalman Okan. "For now, my focus is on promoting Turkish art, tourism and culture, which will pave the way for further development and engagement to strengthen diplomatic and business ties. The Turkish film festival is a part of this."

Orhan Yalman Okan works closely with the Telangana's government Tourism and Cultural departments. "I will continue to invite cultural groups from Turkey and seize every opportunity to introduce my country to its culture in Hyderabad," the diplomat said.

He invited filmmakers, producers and cinematographers from Tollywood to the consulate last June. Some of the filmmakers have already begun shooting feature films in Turkey. "All the filmmakers were impressed by Turkey and connected with it instantly after I showed them videos of Istanbul. I have introduced Tollywood filmmakers to filming opportunities in Turkey and the financial incentives our government promises to provide for the movie-makers," Okan said.

Okan also shared his plans for the upcoming Turkish events in Hyderabad and said: "I will invite cultural groups from Istanbul starting in February, 2023. On February 3, a group of Sufi musicians from Turkey will grace Hyderabad with their performance, followed by other cultural events."

Everyone loves the city of pearls, and Okan is no exception. "I like the food here. I also feel comfortable in this weather. I also like the people here. They are warm, welcoming and friendly. Hyderabad is developing fast and has great potential. We would love to be a part of its innovation journey."

The Turkish consulate also said that Turkish Airlines is interested in increasing the number of their destinations in India. Turkish Airlines is already flying to Delhi and Mumbai and will soon operate flights towards Hyderabad. "When Turkish Airlines will start operating direct flights to Hyderabad, it will contribute to the relations and provide a valuable connectivity between two beautiful cities."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey Hyderabad Turkish film festiva
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp