Boosting Turkish Ties

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad's nearly century-long relationship with the Republic of Turkey is now much beyond royal weddings, sheekh kebabs and Turkish coffee. In fact, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao once cited Turkey as an inspiration and said: "We will develop the old city like Istanbul." The Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Hyderabad, Orhan Yalman Okan speaks to CE on the sidelines of the Turkish film festival that concluded this week. He aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and promote tourism. Besides, he plans to host a series of Turkish cultural events and work towards making Hyderabad's Old-city a look-alike, a feel-alike 'Istanbul' dream come true!

"The Nizam's business ties with Turkey are over a century old. The Nizams of Hyderabad touched hearts and souls in humanitarian dimensions with Turkey, and I wish to propagate the same with my capabilities as a diplomat," says Orhan Yalman Okan. "For now, my focus is on promoting Turkish art, tourism and culture, which will pave the way for further development and engagement to strengthen diplomatic and business ties. The Turkish film festival is a part of this."

Orhan Yalman Okan works closely with the Telangana's government Tourism and Cultural departments. "I will continue to invite cultural groups from Turkey and seize every opportunity to introduce my country to its culture in Hyderabad," the diplomat said.

He invited filmmakers, producers and cinematographers from Tollywood to the consulate last June. Some of the filmmakers have already begun shooting feature films in Turkey. "All the filmmakers were impressed by Turkey and connected with it instantly after I showed them videos of Istanbul. I have introduced Tollywood filmmakers to filming opportunities in Turkey and the financial incentives our government promises to provide for the movie-makers," Okan said.

Okan also shared his plans for the upcoming Turkish events in Hyderabad and said: "I will invite cultural groups from Istanbul starting in February, 2023. On February 3, a group of Sufi musicians from Turkey will grace Hyderabad with their performance, followed by other cultural events."

Everyone loves the city of pearls, and Okan is no exception. "I like the food here. I also feel comfortable in this weather. I also like the people here. They are warm, welcoming and friendly. Hyderabad is developing fast and has great potential. We would love to be a part of its innovation journey."

The Turkish consulate also said that Turkish Airlines is interested in increasing the number of their destinations in India. Turkish Airlines is already flying to Delhi and Mumbai and will soon operate flights towards Hyderabad. "When Turkish Airlines will start operating direct flights to Hyderabad, it will contribute to the relations and provide a valuable connectivity between two beautiful cities."

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad's nearly century-long relationship with the Republic of Turkey is now much beyond royal weddings, sheekh kebabs and Turkish coffee. In fact, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao once cited Turkey as an inspiration and said: "We will develop the old city like Istanbul." The Consul General of the Republic of Turkey in Hyderabad, Orhan Yalman Okan speaks to CE on the sidelines of the Turkish film festival that concluded this week. He aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and promote tourism. Besides, he plans to host a series of Turkish cultural events and work towards making Hyderabad's Old-city a look-alike, a feel-alike 'Istanbul' dream come true! "The Nizam's business ties with Turkey are over a century old. The Nizams of Hyderabad touched hearts and souls in humanitarian dimensions with Turkey, and I wish to propagate the same with my capabilities as a diplomat," says Orhan Yalman Okan. "For now, my focus is on promoting Turkish art, tourism and culture, which will pave the way for further development and engagement to strengthen diplomatic and business ties. The Turkish film festival is a part of this." Orhan Yalman Okan works closely with the Telangana's government Tourism and Cultural departments. "I will continue to invite cultural groups from Turkey and seize every opportunity to introduce my country to its culture in Hyderabad," the diplomat said. He invited filmmakers, producers and cinematographers from Tollywood to the consulate last June. Some of the filmmakers have already begun shooting feature films in Turkey. "All the filmmakers were impressed by Turkey and connected with it instantly after I showed them videos of Istanbul. I have introduced Tollywood filmmakers to filming opportunities in Turkey and the financial incentives our government promises to provide for the movie-makers," Okan said. Okan also shared his plans for the upcoming Turkish events in Hyderabad and said: "I will invite cultural groups from Istanbul starting in February, 2023. On February 3, a group of Sufi musicians from Turkey will grace Hyderabad with their performance, followed by other cultural events." Everyone loves the city of pearls, and Okan is no exception. "I like the food here. I also feel comfortable in this weather. I also like the people here. They are warm, welcoming and friendly. Hyderabad is developing fast and has great potential. We would love to be a part of its innovation journey." The Turkish consulate also said that Turkish Airlines is interested in increasing the number of their destinations in India. Turkish Airlines is already flying to Delhi and Mumbai and will soon operate flights towards Hyderabad. "When Turkish Airlines will start operating direct flights to Hyderabad, it will contribute to the relations and provide a valuable connectivity between two beautiful cities."