Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival concludes

Artistes also staged With Love, Aap ki Saiyaara written, directed and featuring Juhi Babbar Soni.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five-day-long 17th edition of the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival wrapped up on Sunday after hosting enthralling events at various iconic venues, including Moazzam Jahi Market courtyard, Taramati Baradari and Radisson Blu Plaza.

On Sunday, the Hindi play Kamaladevi written by Vaidehi, directed by and featuring Bhageerathi Bai, captivated the audience’s attention at Radisson Blu Plaza and broke in applause towards the end of the play. Before this, another Hindi play, Bhooke Bhajan Na Hoye Gopala, was directed by Ramesh Talwar, with Rakesh Bedi and Masood Akhtar in the cast, was a performance no less.  

Artistes also staged With Love, Aap ki Saiyaara written, directed and featuring Juhi Babbar Soni. Besides, Toba Tek Singh, a play based on Saadat Hasan Manto’s story, was directed by Aloke Chakravarty. This apart,  a Telugu black comedy Mahanirvaanam directed by Shaik John Basheer, enthralled Telugu audiences.  

Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival pays tribute to Hyderabad’s theatre doyen late Qadir Ali Baig began with a spectacular performance by Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan in the backdrop of Taramati Baradari. Followed by a screening of director MS Sathyu’s classic film on Partition Garm Hava and an interactive session with the director at the Moazzam Jahi market.

