Scrunchies are back!

HYDERABAD: No 90s movie was complete without stills of Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in colourful matching scrunchies. The accessory is fun, comfortable, stylish, funky and practical. Scrunchies are soft to the touch, gentle on your hair, and even complement your naked wrist as a band when you decide to flaunt your hair. It is no surprise that the age-old hair tie is back in fashion in a new avatar.

Yes, I can safely claim that we all need a scrunchie. If you don’t trust me, look at the popular demand. City-based fashion influencer Bhavya Natasha says:

“There’s nothing under the sun that fashion has created before referring to the past trends. Fashion designers have fun recreating them to match the necessities of contemporary times, and I think scrunchies are fun to experiment with. They add a pop of colour to any outfit.”

Scrunchies are easy to use and prevent hair from getting too tangled up. “I wear them to workouts, casual events or when I am just hanging out at home. They are so versatile. The oversized scrunchies are the best. Florals and checkered scrunchies elevate a plain outfit, so these can be considered must-haves for every lady,” Bhavya added.

Archana Puneeth, a designer, known for her brand Archana and Puneeth, is happy that her childhood style is now back on trend. She says, “Scrunchies make me nostalgic as my mother used to make dresses and scrunchies coordinate. Fashion for me has always been circular; one can make scrunchies by recycling cutoffs from their local tailors or even dig into your wardrobe and make a cute DIY project alongside your girlfriends. One can get so innovative that you can paint, sew your initials or even add your favourite charms.”

Tanusha Bajaj, a fashion influencer and creator on social media, talks about how these scrunchies are very practical. “I think that scrunchies are a nice trend, it is very versatile, and I love the scrunchies that come with a little scarf at the end, and I think they look adorable and elegant. I love using satin silk scrunchies for the night. It is great if you want to avoid breakage or damage to hair while sleeping. I love the trend, and we can use it at different times of the day, and it is an effortless seek, especially if you’re having a bad hair day, and it is also useful at night. Dame essentials are great for the silk scrunchies.”

