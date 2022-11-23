Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Professional bodybuilders and beefed-up machos have mocked K Venkatesan for being a vegan. He became accustomed to teasing and shaming and emerged as Mr Natural Bodybuilder at the World Natural Bodybuilding Federation Championships in Los Angeles.

Mr Natural bodybuilder K Venkatesan did not know he was a vegan until the term became popular. “I have been a vegetarian since birth. I didn’t particularly appreciate hurting animals in any way, so I stopped consuming dairy products when I was 14. I didn’t even know I was a vegan until the term became popular,” says humble Venkatesan, with a soft Telugu inflexion in his English.

He started exercising in his teens, relied only on natural plant-based products, and never went close to a commercial protein. “Healthy lifestyle on a plant-based diet is simple, but gaining and building muscle is challenging for many. I faced difficulties too, but I have never relied on any commercial plant-based protein available in the market.

I made my very own protein shake,” Mr Natural bodybuilder says, adding: “Over the years, I have figured out the correct balance of proteins, carbs, and fats in nuts and pulses.” Venkatesan is already the winner of 50 medals at national and international meets so far. “Since I started bodybuilding, I was mocked by co-participants in competitions and mates in the gym. Many have repeatedly advised me to consume meat or go for supplements, but I never changed my values for excelling in my passion,” the bodybuilder adds.

The 45-year-old vegan bodybuilder’s metabolic age is that of a 27-year-old man. His protein powder is a mixture of 30 different nuts, seeds and pulses, which he drinks five times daily. “My breakfast is protein powder with fruits. My lunch is a protein powder with salad, and so is dinner. My diet, strength training, yoga and meditation are the key to my fitness,” Venkatesan, who recently won a silver medal, stood second in the World bodybuilding championship in Los Angeles last weekend, says.

Workout regime

Venkatesan is more focused on moderate and lightweight repetitions and avoids over-weight workouts. “Light weights help me focus on muscles more; I can feel which muscle is being worked out and with what intensity. Also, it is always essential to keep an eye on the heart rate, hydration and mind exhaustion due to the workout,” he said. Then added, “I also change my exercises every few months to ensure each muscle in my body gets attention.”

