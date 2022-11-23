Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic cop’s CPR saves man who was electrocuted

The video of the incident, in which the onlookers are seen applauding the constable, went viral on social media.

Published: 23rd November 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A traffic constable performed Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to save a man who suffered electric shock here on Tuesday. Constable A Shankar was on duty in Banjara Hills when he received information that an unidentified man was electrocuted near GVK House main gate. He immediately rushed to the spot and performed CPR to save the victim. Later, the man was shifted to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

The video of the incident, in which the onlookers are seen applauding the constable, went viral on social media. Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner CV Anand lauded Shankar for his life saving act.

