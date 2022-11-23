Slow down a little

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One mistake during a soothing head spa at a hair salon might lead to death. Neck resting on the shampoo chair can block the vertebrobasilar artery that pumps blood to the brain, or pressure applied on the head could also lead to the same. Likewise, plaque rupture or triggered electrical disturbances in the heart can lead to an untoward incident in the gym. It’s scary, but CE got you covered. We speak to Celebrity fitness trainer and physiotherapist Dr Minash Gabriel, Physician Dr Prashnth Chandra, and Cardiologist Dr Hanumanth Reddy about the cause and prevention of death while stressing or even relaxing the body: by Shreya Veronica

When it comes to people dying in the gym, there are several underlying factors that we need to understand. “I don’t think going to the gym or excessive workout is killing people. The lack of realisation about what is going on in the gym and what they have undiagnosed,” says Minash Gabriel and notes a few points:

Heart first, muscle building next

Herat is the only muscle in the body that works from birth to the day we die. We need to take good care of it. Bodybuilding can be averse when heart health is unchecked. One of the most common issues for people with heart failure or cardiac arrest in the gym is because, most of the time, there will be a genetic underlined condition with the heart. Before deciding to hit the gym, one must get their cardiac profile and only then plan workouts.

Stay Hydrated

People should be hydrating themselves well; the heart has to work at its maximum capacity when we hit the gym, so the body fluid levels must be maintained well. Besides, people who consume alcohol the night before are not supposed to stress the heart by undergoing intense weight training.

No workout when on medication and drugs

Almost all medications influence the cardiac rhythm; it can lower or increase it. Whatever it may do, one must ensure they only work out after the medication’s half-life. Also, drugs can dehydrate the body, so one must check their electrolytes.

Rest well

Rest also plays a significant role during workouts. Anyone hitting the gym needs a good 7-8 hours of sleep. The sleep cycle also influences the whole body’s functions, from blood circulation to hormones. If one has a messed up sleeping cycle it can lead to severe problems.

“Exercise is good for one’s health. Normally, many people work out for hours in the gym without understanding their body type. The most basic thing people ignore while in the gym is going slow. You can have an active life with plenty of physical activity without working out too much. Also, one must keep a towel when taking a spa or hair wash at the salon to make sure that the vertebrobasilar artery isn’t blocked.”

— Dr Prashnth Chandra, Senior Consultant of General Medicine at Care Hospitals

“Due to a sedentary lifestyle, including smoking, drinking and junk food for five days a week and hitting the gym over the weekend, this is more harmful than not going to the gym. Set a regular workout schedule. Ensure that you do not stress yourself too much physically and mentally. Stress is harmful to the heart.”

— Dr Hanumanth Reddy, Consultant Cardiologist, Care Hospitals

HYDERABAD: One mistake during a soothing head spa at a hair salon might lead to death. Neck resting on the shampoo chair can block the vertebrobasilar artery that pumps blood to the brain, or pressure applied on the head could also lead to the same. Likewise, plaque rupture or triggered electrical disturbances in the heart can lead to an untoward incident in the gym. It’s scary, but CE got you covered. We speak to Celebrity fitness trainer and physiotherapist Dr Minash Gabriel, Physician Dr Prashnth Chandra, and Cardiologist Dr Hanumanth Reddy about the cause and prevention of death while stressing or even relaxing the body: by Shreya Veronica When it comes to people dying in the gym, there are several underlying factors that we need to understand. “I don’t think going to the gym or excessive workout is killing people. The lack of realisation about what is going on in the gym and what they have undiagnosed,” says Minash Gabriel and notes a few points: Heart first, muscle building next Herat is the only muscle in the body that works from birth to the day we die. We need to take good care of it. Bodybuilding can be averse when heart health is unchecked. One of the most common issues for people with heart failure or cardiac arrest in the gym is because, most of the time, there will be a genetic underlined condition with the heart. Before deciding to hit the gym, one must get their cardiac profile and only then plan workouts. Stay Hydrated People should be hydrating themselves well; the heart has to work at its maximum capacity when we hit the gym, so the body fluid levels must be maintained well. Besides, people who consume alcohol the night before are not supposed to stress the heart by undergoing intense weight training. No workout when on medication and drugs Almost all medications influence the cardiac rhythm; it can lower or increase it. Whatever it may do, one must ensure they only work out after the medication’s half-life. Also, drugs can dehydrate the body, so one must check their electrolytes. Rest well Rest also plays a significant role during workouts. Anyone hitting the gym needs a good 7-8 hours of sleep. The sleep cycle also influences the whole body’s functions, from blood circulation to hormones. If one has a messed up sleeping cycle it can lead to severe problems. “Exercise is good for one’s health. Normally, many people work out for hours in the gym without understanding their body type. The most basic thing people ignore while in the gym is going slow. You can have an active life with plenty of physical activity without working out too much. Also, one must keep a towel when taking a spa or hair wash at the salon to make sure that the vertebrobasilar artery isn’t blocked.” — Dr Prashnth Chandra, Senior Consultant of General Medicine at Care Hospitals “Due to a sedentary lifestyle, including smoking, drinking and junk food for five days a week and hitting the gym over the weekend, this is more harmful than not going to the gym. Set a regular workout schedule. Ensure that you do not stress yourself too much physically and mentally. Stress is harmful to the heart.” — Dr Hanumanth Reddy, Consultant Cardiologist, Care Hospitals