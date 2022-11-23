Switch off hibernation mode

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With the onset of chilly winter mornings in Hyderabad, it’s getting more and more difficult to crawl out of the snug cocoon of our bed and blanket. When the alarm does go off, the natural instinct is to curl up even further and let the streak of listless lethargy continue. As a result, the alarm often goes unheard and so do the demands of the day.

Don’t be too quick to go on a guilt trip or deride yourself though. Because that’s what winter does, makes us lazy. Celebrity fitness expert Dinaz Vervatwala and dietician Sushma Kumari connect this inertia to a natural drop in serotonin (neurotransmitter) levels during the winter season, resulting in this languorous attitude. But because the demands of the day are incessant, they also share tips on how one can overcome laziness that sets in during cold winter mornings.

Humans do not hibernate, it’s true. But hibernation seems like the default mode, especially during those days when winter is at its coldest. “We naturally adjust to the chilly weather by preserving our energy and laying on fat, dipping down serotonin levels which keep us active and motivated. To reactivate natural serotonin, we must work out, but not out in the cold,” suggests the fitness expert.

Listing a few workouts that do not require equipment and can boost natural serotonin and endorphin levels, Dinaz says, “When it is chilly and you don’t want to go out, stop thinking about jogging or walking. You can walk up and down your hallway or skip and jump. You can also do squats, lunges, crunches and push-ups. A few side steps and front kicks can also help get the heart rate up. Besides keeping you warm and energetic.”

According to dietician Dr Sushma Kumari from CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, citrus fruits have proven to be beneficial, no matter what the season. Breaking the myth that citrus fruits lead to common cold, she says, “There is no clinical data that proves that citrus fruits cause cold or flu during winter. In fact, it is essential to consume citrus fruits in adequate amounts to boost immunity.” The dietician added, “One falls sick because of the sudden temperature change or contaminated water, not because of citrus fruits like oranges, kiwi, grapes and lime, which are rich in vitamins.”

Apart from this, protein is also essential in maintaining muscle mass which helps keep the body warm. Dr Sushma shares, “We must take good quality proteins like egg whites, chicken and fish. Nuts are a good source of protein and healthy fats. Also, a fibre load is good for maintaining heart health and cholesterol levels.” The dietician concludes that honey can also help treat common cold and cough and so can milk with turmeric.

