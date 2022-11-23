Teacher gets 10-year jail for sexual assault on minor boy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IX ADJ cum Special POSCO Court at LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a 49-year-old private tuition teacher to 10 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy and imposed a Rs 45,000 penalty on him.

According to police, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, a case was registered against the accused, Ravindran Prakash Nayar in Saroor-nagar police station on June 1, 2018. Ravindran, who was habituated to watching sexual content on his mobile phone, took advantage of the 15-year-old victim’s vulnerability and sexually assaulted him at his residence.

The accused also threatened the victim of dire consequences if revealed the incident to anyone.During the investigation, police found that the accused has previously committing such crimes and also threatened the victims.

