Counter complaints filed by Malla Reddy's son, I-T officials at Bowenpally police station

The I-T department had conducted raids at Malla Reddy's residence, as well as the residences of their kin and the premises of their colleges.

Published: 24th November 2022 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard as I-T teams conduct searches at one of the premises of Malla Reddy and his associates in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Labour Minister Malla Reddy's son Mahender Reddy and Income Tax (I-T) department officials filed counter complaints at Bowenpally police station.

The IT department had conducted raids at Malla Reddy's residence, as well as the residences of their kin and the premises of their colleges, on Tuesday. The raids concluded late on Wednesday.

Mahender Reddy claimed that the I-T officials admitted him to the hospital and took his signatures forcefully on some documents of which he was not aware. Mahender was admitted to the hospital after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, I-T officials said that raids were obstructed by Mahender Reddy's followers and that the IT officials were threatened and abused. 

Bowenpally police registered the case under IPC 384 which reads, 'Whoever commits extortion shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.'

Mahender Reddy was accompanied by Malla Reddy and a thick group of followers to the police station.

The complaint registered by the I-T officials was registered under IPC Sections 504, 506, 353, and 342.

Since the colleges of the Reddys are located in Dundigal, the Bowenpally police transferred the case under Zero FIR.

Speaking to the media later on Wednesday, Malla Reddy had said the BJP-led government was harassing him with 50 I-T teams. “This tyranny has to end,” he said. The minister said he has been running colleges for the last 20 years and making money through it, which, he mentioned, was legal. “Our colleges produce brilliant minds who get job offers from across the world. However, the BJP government is harassing us with I-T and ED raids,” he said. 

