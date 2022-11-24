Home Cities Hyderabad

Moments of the time past

Works of German photographer Thomas Lüttge who visited the city in 1975, then in 1996 and 2012 to capture it in its essence, are wrapped in a book to walk us through a remembrance of times past

Published: 24th November 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The photographic essay of Thomas Lüttge and Hans Winterberg, curated by by Heiko Sievers, is wrapped in a book. The book’s editor is to present the pictorial journey of changing the topography of Hyderabad at Golkonda fort today 24 November.  

The picture book Golconda-Hyderabad charts the changing conditions of historical buildings and architectural marvels of Golconda and Hyderabad - through the effects of conservation, preservation, and the city’s development.

The photographs in this book, curated by Heiko Sievers, are a selection from an archive of work that spanned over 40 years, starting way back in 1975. Hans Winterberg and Thomas Lüttge’s pieces are essential as historical documentation and a stimulus to conservation movements.

“I have selected 120 images taken during the project’s three phases, chronicling the condition of many historical buildings over the four decades. It serves as material evidence of the encroaching pressures of contemporary urbanisation on a significant historic landscape,” Heiko Sievers says.

He added photographs of Thomas Lüttge, who passed away in 2014, to provide a truthful record of a kaleidoscope of rich architectural fragments fast fading from urban memory.  

His book will also include essays by eminent scholars familiar with Hyderabad’s architectural history and the underway conservation efforts. 

The photographer has held 30 solo exhibitions and has several publications to his credit. This apart, Goethe-Institut New Delhi and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Indian Photo Festival, will hold an exclusive panel with editor Heiko Sievers in conservation architect Anuradha Naik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp