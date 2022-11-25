Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC readies crematorium for pets at Fathullaguda

The crematorium will be smoke-free, using LPG as fuel for incineration and disposal of small and medium animals.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

The animal crematorium at Fathullaguda near Nagole| Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pet owners struggling to find facilities to perform the last rites of their animal companions will soon be a thing of the past with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) set to open its first dedicated animal crematorium at Fathullaguda near Nagole in Rangareddy district.According to GHMC officials, the animal crematorium is almost ready and inauguration will take place soon. 

The crematorium will be smoke-free, using LPG as fuel for incineration and disposal of small and medium animals. The GHMC has spent Rs 1 crore on the structure, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of which would be handed over to the People for Animals (PFA), a Animal Welfare Organisation recognised by Animal Welfare Board of India. 

GHMC sources told TNIE that the structure is a front opening hinged type crematorium furnace, the system consists of primary chamber, secondary chamber, burner system of adjustable LPG input devices, loading trolley, control panel, chimney etc.It is designed based on the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board and is capable of incinerating 50 kg per hour.

The sources said that there has been long pending demand from pet owners, animal rights activists and other sections of society for the need to establish an animal crematorium. Disposing of dead pets and animals was a concern for a long time, and often, the carcasses ended up in garbage dumps. 

While carcasses of animals were being disposed of by way of burial at the GHMC trenching yard at Autonagar and slaughterhouse waste at the dry rendering plant at Chengicherla, there was no facility for pet owners to give a fitting farewell to their furry friends. The upcoming animal crematorium will hopefully change that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC pet crematorium hyderabad
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp