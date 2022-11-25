GHMC readies crematorium for pets at Fathullaguda

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pet owners struggling to find facilities to perform the last rites of their animal companions will soon be a thing of the past with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) set to open its first dedicated animal crematorium at Fathullaguda near Nagole in Rangareddy district.According to GHMC officials, the animal crematorium is almost ready and inauguration will take place soon.

The crematorium will be smoke-free, using LPG as fuel for incineration and disposal of small and medium animals. The GHMC has spent Rs 1 crore on the structure, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of which would be handed over to the People for Animals (PFA), a Animal Welfare Organisation recognised by Animal Welfare Board of India.

GHMC sources told TNIE that the structure is a front opening hinged type crematorium furnace, the system consists of primary chamber, secondary chamber, burner system of adjustable LPG input devices, loading trolley, control panel, chimney etc.It is designed based on the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board and is capable of incinerating 50 kg per hour.

The sources said that there has been long pending demand from pet owners, animal rights activists and other sections of society for the need to establish an animal crematorium. Disposing of dead pets and animals was a concern for a long time, and often, the carcasses ended up in garbage dumps.

While carcasses of animals were being disposed of by way of burial at the GHMC trenching yard at Autonagar and slaughterhouse waste at the dry rendering plant at Chengicherla, there was no facility for pet owners to give a fitting farewell to their furry friends. The upcoming animal crematorium will hopefully change that.

