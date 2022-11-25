Home Cities Hyderabad

Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexual assault of minor in 2016

The victim’s mother, on February 5, 2016, filed a complaint with Manchal police stating Raju, who was their neighbour, had sexually assaulted her daughter.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IX ADJ cum Special POCSO Court on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in 2016. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the convict, Dusari Raju.

The victim’s mother, on February 5, 2016, filed a complaint with Manchal police stating Raju, who was their neighbour, had sexually assaulted her daughter. During the probe, police found that he had lured the girl to his house with money. Despite the victim trying to escape several times, he caught up to her and assaulted her. Later, she revealed the entire incident to her mother, who approached the police. 

