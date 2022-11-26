Peddler who kept low profile lands in police net after six years

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 26-year-old Auda Narender is a low-profile but big-time peddler of drugs. He has been quietly doing business in the heart of the city. He procures drugs from a supplier in Secunderabad and sold it to those who were in need. Earlier, he used to procure it straight from Araku in AP. But the police arrested his Araku supplier, he depends on his Secunderabad supplier.

The Punjagutta police who smelt that he was into drugs kept a watch to catch him with evidence. Keeping him under the scanner for two months, they moved in and arrested him.

The police, after learning about his clients who were about 80, registered cases against them also. Narender, after discontinuing his Intermediate course, began selling drugs to make easy money. He used to go to Araku where he had a contact who would supply drugs to him. He would bring it back to Hyderabad and sell it at double the price. But last year, the AP police arrested his contact, creating a disruption in the supply chain.

The police are yet to lay their hands on his local peddler. Said a source: “Narender, a resident of Chintalbasti in Khairatabad, managed to maintain a clean crime-free record for the last six years. He has 80 customers in five prime localities of Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Avanthi Nagar, Himayathnagar and Khairatabad. Most of them are aged between 18-25 and are identified as students of business schools and engineering colleges.

Narender used to communicate with his clients on WhatsApp, But he never accepted online payment as the transaction could lead the police to him. He used to take his dogs with him whenever he went out for protection from his rivals and even the police.

The police however apprehended him while he was in possession of ganja and was selling it to his clients. Police are digging deeper into his clients’ background to get the bigger picture of the extent of his operations.

HYDERABAD: 26-year-old Auda Narender is a low-profile but big-time peddler of drugs. He has been quietly doing business in the heart of the city. He procures drugs from a supplier in Secunderabad and sold it to those who were in need. Earlier, he used to procure it straight from Araku in AP. But the police arrested his Araku supplier, he depends on his Secunderabad supplier. The Punjagutta police who smelt that he was into drugs kept a watch to catch him with evidence. Keeping him under the scanner for two months, they moved in and arrested him. The police, after learning about his clients who were about 80, registered cases against them also. Narender, after discontinuing his Intermediate course, began selling drugs to make easy money. He used to go to Araku where he had a contact who would supply drugs to him. He would bring it back to Hyderabad and sell it at double the price. But last year, the AP police arrested his contact, creating a disruption in the supply chain. The police are yet to lay their hands on his local peddler. Said a source: “Narender, a resident of Chintalbasti in Khairatabad, managed to maintain a clean crime-free record for the last six years. He has 80 customers in five prime localities of Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Avanthi Nagar, Himayathnagar and Khairatabad. Most of them are aged between 18-25 and are identified as students of business schools and engineering colleges. Narender used to communicate with his clients on WhatsApp, But he never accepted online payment as the transaction could lead the police to him. He used to take his dogs with him whenever he went out for protection from his rivals and even the police. The police however apprehended him while he was in possession of ganja and was selling it to his clients. Police are digging deeper into his clients’ background to get the bigger picture of the extent of his operations.