Home Cities Hyderabad

Peddler who kept low profile lands in police net after six years

Published: 26th November 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 26-year-old Auda Narender is a low-profile but big-time peddler of drugs. He has been quietly doing business in the heart of the city. He procures drugs from a supplier in Secunderabad and sold it to those who were in need. Earlier, he used to procure it straight from Araku in AP. But the police arrested his Araku supplier, he depends on his Secunderabad supplier.

The Punjagutta police who smelt that he was into drugs kept a watch to catch him with evidence. Keeping him under the scanner for two months, they moved in and arrested him.

The police, after learning about his clients who were about 80, registered cases against them also. Narender, after discontinuing his Intermediate course, began selling drugs to make easy money. He used to go to Araku where he had a contact who would supply drugs to him. He would bring it back to Hyderabad and sell it at double the price. But last year, the AP police arrested his contact, creating a disruption in the supply chain.

The police are yet to lay their hands on his local peddler. Said a source: “Narender, a resident of Chintalbasti in Khairatabad, managed to maintain a clean crime-free record for the last six years. He has 80 customers in five prime localities of Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, Avanthi Nagar, Himayathnagar and Khairatabad. Most of them are aged between 18-25 and are identified as students of business schools and engineering colleges.

Narender used to communicate with his clients on WhatsApp, But he never accepted online payment as the transaction could lead the police to him. He used to take his dogs with him whenever he went out for protection from his rivals and even the police.

The police however apprehended him while he was in possession of ganja and was selling it to his clients. Police are digging deeper into his clients’ background to get the bigger picture of the extent of his operations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp