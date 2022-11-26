Protelicious fast food

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There’s a problem with quick-service restaurants serving fast food. They are all packed with carbohydrates (sugar molecules) that our bodies tend to crave, and we fall into a cycle of fast food addiction. It’s not the same at Leon’s, a Bengaluru-based quick-service restaurant chain that has recently come to Hyderabad with over five outlets.

Although much like McDonald’s and KFC, their menu is low in carbohydrates. “Most of our signature dishes contain 80% protein. We make sure that all the ingredients, when combined, fit in the standards of a balanced meal, and to ensure this, we use fresh and organic ingredients,” says Suresh Muppala, chef and founder of the brand.

“Hyderabad is a land of foodies; before coming to Bangalore, I thought of coming to the city. One of my partners is from Bangalore, and he insisted we first start in Bangalore, and then our expansion would begin in Hyderabad,” the chef said. He also noted that they are already getting a good response from branches in Hi-tech city, Manikonda, and Nalagandala.

