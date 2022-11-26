Turtle Ltd opens its first store in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apparel retail store, Turtle Ltd, opened its first store in Hyderabad and its 150th store in India in Sarath City Capital Mall, Gachibowli on Friday. A leader in the evolving Indian men’s wear fashion market, Turtle is answering the call for an audience demanding better branded experiences in their search for a stronger sense of self-identity in terms of style.

With over 3,000 touch-points across the country and a rich heritage of almost 30 years, the collection includes a range of formal and casual shirts, trousers, denims, T-shirts, athleisure, winter, ceremonial collection and accessories.

The company has a presence at Warangal and Karimnagar in Telangana and Tirupati and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh as well as in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and far north-east through brand outlet along with counters in large departmental stores and general trade pan-India.

“Turtle is committed to shaping a culturally reflective, thoroughly modern brand that is relevant and instinctively stylish. Our continued commitment is to keep fresh, to fashion a style that reflects the aspirations of youthful Indian men,” said Rupam Deb Marketing Manager -Turtle Ltd.

