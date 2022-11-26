Home Cities Hyderabad

Turtle Ltd opens its first store in Hyderabad

Published: 26th November 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Turtle store inaugurated at Sarath City Capital Mall in Gachibowli,  Hyderabad on Friday is the company’s 150th outlet in the country | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apparel retail store, Turtle Ltd, opened its first store in Hyderabad and its 150th store in India in Sarath City Capital Mall, Gachibowli on Friday. A leader in the evolving Indian men’s wear fashion market, Turtle is answering the call for an audience demanding better branded experiences in their search for a stronger sense of self-identity in terms of style.  

With over 3,000 touch-points across the country and a rich heritage of almost 30 years, the collection includes a range of formal and casual shirts, trousers, denims, T-shirts, athleisure, winter, ceremonial collection and accessories.

The company has a presence at Warangal and Karimnagar in Telangana and Tirupati and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh as well as in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and far north-east through brand outlet along with counters in large departmental stores and general trade pan-India.

“Turtle is committed to shaping a culturally reflective, thoroughly modern brand that is relevant and instinctively stylish. Our continued commitment is to keep fresh, to fashion a style that reflects the aspirations of youthful Indian men,” said Rupam Deb Marketing Manager -Turtle Ltd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp